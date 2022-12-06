CONCHO — Dancing elves, roasting chestnuts and endless smiles will delight visitors at the Concho Polar Express.
Leon and Susan Buttler have taken the phrase “the gift of giving” to a new level by creating a magical holiday experience. Leon, retired superintendent of Concho Elementary School, has been decorating around his home for several years, using thousands of colored lights.
The Buttlers would then invite their church friends and have a party to celebrate the holidays. Buttler said, “However, when COVID hit, we were like, what are we going to do? I don’t know whether it was Susan or I, or both of us, but we thought why don’t we do something around ‘Polar Express?’ I love Polar Express. So, we put it together and did all of our decorating. Susan and I have done Santa and Mrs. Claus at Concho Elementary for the Christmas bazaar, so we had the outfits. That first year, after much decorating, we were out front of our house and we had quite a few cars come by, even though we’re in a pretty remote area. It was then that we decided that this is a gift that we can give to the community. People have asked if we want donations and we say no — no donations because we knew Concho was economically deprived in several areas.”
The Polar Express will be held from 6 to 8 on Friday and Saturday nights. This is how it works: Ride in your own car, now an imaginary train car, down the ‘tracks’ to 22 Miller Lane, in Concho. The Polar Express experience is just under a mile from Concho Elementary School. Once near the school, be sure to tune your radio dial to FM 102.9, then look for the candy canes along the ‘tracks’ to guide you to the Polar Express Station at the North Pole. The Buttlers’ flier on the festivities explains that “Upon arrival at the Polar Express Station, enjoy the spirit of Christmas while your eyes dance with the music and lights! Mr. And Mrs. St. Nick will be there to greet your family as well as an elf to guide your experience. Picture taking with Santa will be available! In addition, add your name and contact information to a ticket, provided for free, at the North Pole, where an elf will add it to the drawing that will take place via Facebook live on Neighbors Helping Neighbors in the White Mountains group around 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Limit of one entry per car per night. If your ticket gets ‘punched’ you will win one of three gifts — $100, $65 or $35. Ticket winners need not be present to win.”
This will be the fourth year the Buttlers have gone all out for the community, and it has been fairly well attended. Buttler said “after the first year I had a couple of people ask me if we were doing Polar Express for the kids again. I talked to Susan and we decided to do it again. We owned a lot next to our house, so during that summer the second year, I built a pretty big barn and converted it into a Santa’s workshop. Then we added different luminaries and holiday-themed blowups and more and more people attended. We actually have human elves, people that have come to the elementary school along with other friends of ours, to join in the festivities. The adult elves will be roasting chestnuts and offering them to those in the cars. While people are in the comfort of their own cars, carolers will come by serenading as they wait in line to see Santa. There is also a full nativity where people can take pictures and pray.”
The “Polar Express” movie will be playing on a large screen for all to enjoy. Buttler said “we will be giving out ‘Polar Express’ bells. Last year, I bought 72 bells. This year, I bought over 100 little gold-colored bells that say ‘Believe.’ When each child comes, they get cookies and a bell. I grew up in New York and I got this gift of Christmas from my mom. She used to always decorate a lot. It was a really big deal. We have a whole Polar Express program and part of the program will include asking visitors a question, like share your most valued Christmas experience. We built this into the program to promote family sharing, closeness and really good family values. This is our gift to the community.”
