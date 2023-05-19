PHOENIX – The key witness for Kari Lake in her bid to set aside the 2022 election testified Thursday it is not possible for Maricopa County election workers to have met their legal requirement to compare the signatures on early ballots cast with other records as required by law.
In extensive testimony, Eric Speckin detailed how his examination of data he got from Maricopa County shows that people employed by the elections department compared the signatures on 321,495 envelopes in less than three seconds. That led Kurt Olsen, one of her attorneys, to ask Speckin his "expert opinion" about whether it's possible to make such a comparison in such a short time.
"I don't believe it can be done," he said.
"This is what I do and I've done for 30 years, handwriting and signatures," Speckin said, saying he believes he is "at the top of the pyramid" of who could do this kind of comparison.
"If I can't do it, I don't see how anyone could do it on a mass scale, day after day, hour after hour at these rates," he said. "It can't be so."
But Rey Valenzuela, the county's elections director, said that's not true.
He said that it could take just seconds for a verifier, with an image from the envelope and an image of the registration record on a screen in front of them, to determine that they are consistent.
What makes that crucial is that Arizona law requires says election officials, on receiving early ballots, "shall compare the signatures thereon with the signature on the elector's registration record." And Lake's case is built on her contention that the county never met that requirement, though her lawyers have offered no explanation of why they say that didn't happen.
But that clam by Speckin, even if accepted by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, may still not get Lake any closer to overturning the results and either having herself declared governor instead of Katie Hobbs, or at least getting a new vote.
Under cross examination, Craig Morgan, an attorney representing the county, asked Speckin – who never actually examined any of the ballots or the comparison signatures – whether he actually could say that any ballots with mismatched signatures were counted.
He conceded he could not.
Elena Rodriguez Armenta, an attorney representing Hobbs, told the judge that means Lake has not met her burden on proving by clear and convincing evidence that the legally required examination of ballot was not conducted.
And even if Lake could show that – a point Rodriguez Armenta is not conceding – Lake can win only if she also can show there is a "competent mathematical basis" that the outcome of the election would have been different. Hobbs' attorney said Lake offered no such evidence.
There's something else that could affect Thompson's ruling.
Lake offered up Speckin, who charges $600 an hour, as an expert witness to help the court analyze and understand the evidence. But Morgan said there was evidence designed to convince Thompson to ignore his opinions.
For example, Morgan said Speckin calls himself a "forensic document analyst." But there is no such official title.
"In your line of work you can call yourself whatever you want," he told Speckin.
"Sure," he responded. But Speckin said that has to be backed up in court.
Morgan pointed up one case, out of Hong Kong, where he said an appellate judge said that the opinion that Speckin had given in court was not reliable.
And then there is the question of whether the data on which Speckin was opining – the number of seconds per review – actually was accurate.
Speckin said it was what he received after he submitted a public records request.
Olsen said the question of whether Speckin examined ballots is irrelevant, saying the data itself proves Lake's case despite the county's claim that it was complying with the law to verify signatures.
"Signature verification is not simply what we say it is," Olsen told the judge. He said the law requires reviewers to not just compare signatures – meaning take look at both – but to make actual comparisons.
And that, he said, takes time.
"You cannot just throw two signatures up on a screen and do a comparison," Olsen said. "Defendants would have the court believe that 'compare' has no meaning."
The numbers, he said, back that up – and not just the ones showing 321,495 signatures verified in three seconds or less.
He cited Speckin's testimony that about 70,000 signatures were verified in fewer than two seconds. And Speckin said that the top seven reviewers in that category verified 100% of the signatures as a match.
Whatever Thompson rules is virtually certain to be appealed to the Arizona Supreme Court.
That court already has rejected all of Lake's other claims, including that there were violations of requirements to maintain a chain of custody on ballots and that problems with equipment on Election Day affected the outcome.
But the justices did direct Thompson, who had previously dismissed her claim about ballot verification, to give Lake another chance to make her case.
Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.
