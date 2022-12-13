Holiday Stress Illustration

The American Psychiatric Association suggests that 31% of Americans anticipate being more stressed this holiday season than in 2021, a 9% increase.

Holiday season is a time of great stress for many people. From among finances, family and faith, there’s just as much going on to get someone out of a festive spirit as there is to encourage one.

But achieving an anxiety-free holiday season is not terribly difficult. There is an array of simple tricks to ensure successful navigation through one of the year’s most hectic times.

