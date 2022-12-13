Holiday season is a time of great stress for many people. From among finances, family and faith, there’s just as much going on to get someone out of a festive spirit as there is to encourage one.
But achieving an anxiety-free holiday season is not terribly difficult. There is an array of simple tricks to ensure successful navigation through one of the year’s most hectic times.
Lily Thorpe, founder of Thorpe Therapy in New York City, provides three easy practices that will lead to reducing holiday-related anxiety: building a support system, practicing deep breathing and setting boundaries.
In a column sent to SheFinds.com, she provided insight on how to utilize those three steps to achieve a stress-free holiday season. She said, “Having a therapist that can help you navigate stress relief is impactful. It can also be helpful to vent to friends or family or journal during this time. Your self-talk will be really important in avoiding stress and maintaining a calm in our own mind.”
Practicing deep breathing is about as simple as it sounds: Before entering what someone may deem a stressful situation or event, take a moment to take and count out 10 deep breaths, a strategy that can be implemented anywhere at any time.
Thrope explained, “When we are feeling anxious, we are brought outside of ourselves worrying about many external factors, such as what others think of us. You can do it sitting at the dinner table (or) while you are taking a bathroom break. I love that breathing is free and accessible anywhere anytime.”
Her last tip specified the importance of setting boundaries, specifically when discussing politics, religion or personal decisions that may cause some tension at a family gathering or office party.
Thorpe said. “For example, (let) your family members know that you are not open to any discussion around your body shape/size or your dieting habits before seeing them. This can let your family know that this is not on the table for discussion. Speak up for yourself and set your strong boundaries.”
Dr. Eduardo Espiridon, an associate professor with the Drexel University College of Medicine at Tower Health, offers similar suggestions, but details a few extra tips to maintain well-being through the holidays.
Financial stress is one of the most common stressors the public will admit to experiencing, but it’s also one of the hardest to avoid (especially in the 2022 economy). Espiridon cautions against spending past one’s own means or relying on credit cards for gift-purchasing. The idea being, if you can’t comfortably afford it, you shouldn’t be buying it, regardless of one’s best intentions.
He said, “You have to be realistic and tell them, ‘This was what I could afford this year.’ Most people would understand that. It’s a tradition for some holidays to give gifts, but with the way things are in our economy, a lot of people won’t be able to give the way they were years before.”
Espiridon says avoid drinking excessively to quell stress. For those currently working themselves through an alcohol-use disorder, he advises communicating with family, friends or co-workers before a gathering to ensure there’s no risk of being exposed to something you may need to avoid.
He said, “It’s a very maladaptive short-term relief from anxiety and stress, because it bounces back; you haven’t really addressed the issue that made you want to drink. Maybe say to them, ‘I’m trying to avoid alcohol. Is that going to be served at this event?’ If you’re talking to a family member or to a friend, they’re likely to understand where you’re coming from.”
Lastly, Espiridon encourages everyone to try their best and maintain healthy day-to-day living to encourage good mental health. Eating healthy foods, getting a proper amount of sleep, and dedicating time to focus on yourself are all steps in the right direction.
He also recommends “getting away from it all, for instance, spending time in nature.” This is an easy one to accomplish for those who reside in the White Mountain area, which hosts an abundance of lakes and hiking trails that make for premier spots for meditation, prayer and reflection.
Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.