Extreme fire danger posed by tinder-dry fuels and hot, dry winds this week prompted the imposition of Stage 2 fire restrictions across most of northern Arizona.
Last week, all the national forests, the state lands and most counties and towns banned any campfires outside of developed campgrounds, smoking outside of buildings, fireworks, target shooting, use of many types of equipment and other high-risk activities. The declaration also has the effect of canceling any previously issued burn permits.
National Forest Service officials urged visitors to not drive over any vegetation off paved roads and to double check trailer chains, which can create sparks that set roadside vegetation on fire if dragged on the pavement.
Navajo County Emergency Management Director Catrina Jenkins told the Board of Supervisors last week “we all agree conditions are dire at this point. Moving into Stage 2 restrictions is a very, very responsible decision.”
At the moment, Arizona doesn’t have many, active, fast-spreading wildfires – after crews managed to contain earlier fires near Prescott, Flagstaff and Tucson.
Jenkins noted, “We had a very close call over the weekend in Linden. The response from the Forest Service and Timber Mesa was impressive – the amount of resources they deployed in a very fast manner was very, very impressive.”
Ironically, earlier in the meeting the supervisors approved special events permits for Fourth of July fireworks shows in Heber and elsewhere.
Jenkins noted that the fireworks shows could still be canceled at the last minute – depending on conditions.
“Fireworks shows are mitigated strenuously,” she said. “They have up until minutes before the show to go or no-go if the conditions are not right. They are over football fields that have been wetted and wetted and wetted. We’ve had numerous discussions about this. If it’s not safe – we’re not going to do a fireworks show.”
Meanwhile, Texas and New Mexico face major fires much earlier than usual in the fire season. The historic drought has dried up reservoirs and taxed firefighting resources. That makes it even more important to prevent additional wildfires in Arizona, with firefighting crews, air tankers and equipment already stretched thin.
Fire danger will remain high until the start of the monsoon – probably in mid-July. June’s normally the hottest, driest month of the year. In the past 20 years, the length of Arizona’s fire season has roughly doubled in most years. Climate experts say we’re in the midst of the worst drought in perhaps 1,000 years, exacerbated by the gradual increase in average global temperatures.
The climate shift is also driving lethal heat waves across the globe – especially in India and Pakistan – with hundreds of deaths reported in the face of record temperatures. The Earth’s climate has long generated droughts and heat waves, but studies suggest the buildup of heat trapping gases in the atmosphere has increased the odds of such extreme weather all across the planet.
The Tonto, Coconino, Kaibab, Prescott and Apache Sitgreaves national forests all moved to Stage 2 restrictions this week. Payson, Show Low, Pinetop and other cities added their own restrictions – as did every county in northern Arizona.
Violations of the restrictions could earn a $5,000 fine, six months in jail or both.
The next level of restriction would involve closing the national forests to visitors, which may hit the region in June. A forest closure would deal a blow to the region’s tourist-dependent economy.
So far this year, 14 large and active fires have burned some 540,000 acres in seven Western states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. More than 6,000 wildland firefighters are currently battling those fires.
The fire danger in Arizona this week mostly ranked as very high, with fuels bone dry due to weeks without rain.
On Monday, crews responded to four new fires in Arizona and five new fires in New Mexico totaling 4,000 acres, according to the Southwest Coordinating Center.
Fortunately in Arizona, the big fires so far this season have been largely contained – including the 11,000-acre San Rafael Fire near Nogales, the 4,000-acre Elgin Bridge Fire near Sonoita, the 9,400-acre Crooks Fire near Prescott and the 19,000-acre Tunnel Fire near Flagstaff.
New Mexico and Texas have fared much worse, with hundreds of thousands of acres burned and big fires still actively spreading, consuming homes and forcing evacuations.
Meanwhile, Arizona’s drought-related water shortages continue to worsen, with levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead continuing to fall. Officials now fear reservoir levels will fall so low it will shut down the power generators in both reservoirs – adding electricity shortages to water shortages during the months of peak use in Arizona, Nevada and California. Arizona gets about a third of its water from the Colorado River and may face an almost complete cutoff of its supply from the river this year.
The watersheds of the Salt and Verde rivers are doing a little better. Payson’s C.C. Cragin Reservoir is still at 60%, despite a month of pumping water out of the 15,000-acre-foot reservoir and into the East Verde River and Payson’s pipeline.
The Salt and Verde rivers are actually still flowing at well above normal, although Roosevelt Lake has dwindled to about half full, according to SRP’s daily water report.
The National Weather Service still predicts a stronger than normal monsoon, which should ultimately ease the fire danger even if it increases the odds of flooding.
Stage 2 fire restrictions prohibit the following:
• Building, maintaining, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, including charcoal, coal and briquettes. This includes smudge pots and wood stoves. The only exception is using a stove or grill that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or pressurized liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels.
• Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of any flammable material.
• Blasting, welding or operating any acetylene or other torch with an open flame.
• During the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., operating a generator, chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine for felling, bucking, skidding, processing, road building and woodcutting during industrial operations or firewood gathering capable of igniting a fire. An exception is allowed for operating generators with an approved spark arrestor in an area barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the generator.
