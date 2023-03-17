Extreme drought.
Double the normal snowpack.
Back to extreme drought.
Could be the new normal.
The West’s record breaking winter rolled on through another week, with Payson, Show Low and other portions of Arizona adding rain and snow to an already wet winter’s tally.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning on Tonto Creek that lasted all week, closing the crossings in Tonto Basin.
Snowmelt and fresh rain filled Roosevelt Lake to 89% and the C.C. Cragin Reservoir to 81%, with more rain on the way.
The Verde River even before the storms this week was booming along at five times normal, Tonto Creek at seven times normal and the Salt River at three times normal.
The giant reservoirs on the Colorado River remain only about 22% full and dangerously close to “dead pool” – but the Rocky Mountains have about 130% of the normal snowpack after years of drought.
And California is getting clobbered – with a fresh atmospheric river dumping another foot of snow on the Sierra Nevadas and five to eight inches of rain in many coastal areas. The state has gone from obsessing about drought to bracing for flooding.
So drought’s over? Back to normal?
Well, not really.
New research suggests that all over the planet we’ve been having both extreme weather – both wet spells and droughts.
And the old predictors of a wet winter – or return of drought – have gotten less reliable.
So, start with La Niña.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says La Niña has ended – finally. Sea-surface cooling in the Pacific triggers La Niña, which shifts the storm-steering trade winds. Normally, La Niña delivers a cool, dry winter in Northern Arizona. Didn’t work that way this year – with our third La Niña winter in a row and near-record rain and snow in many portions of the state.
Any how. La Niña is over.
So back to normal?
Nope. Forecasters say the odds are 62% that we’ll skip right over “normal” conditions and flip straight into El Niño conditions this summer. This means sea surface temperatures will rise to as much as 6 degrees above-normal in the Pacific. El Niño also messes with the trade winds and the distribution of storms across the globe. Normally, El Niño produces a warm, wet winter in northern Arizona. Impacts on the monsoon are more unpredictable. It has also been associated with some of our worst wildfire years.
For a discussion of how both El Niño and La Niña affect Arizona go to https://www.weather.gov/fgz/ElLa.
However, as this winter demonstrated – the weather has gotten weird – and the seemingly increasingly frequent El Niño and La Niña years might not
Buckle up: Could be the new normal, according to a global study of weather extremes in the past 20 years, published in the journal Nature Water.
NASA Goddard Deputy Director of Earth Sciences Matthew Rodell, and University of Maryland research scientist Bailing Li got to wondering whether the observed rise in average global temperatures in the past 20 years is linked to climate extremes – like drought or flooding. They also wondered whether they could document a change in the water cycle – including whether wet years have decreased or increased and how that might affect groundwater supplies.
So they figured out how to use NASA’s Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) to measure tiny changes in gravity based on how much water sits both on the surface and in groundwater reserves. The satellites are so sensitive that they can measure changes in the weight of water over a period of years – which allowed the researchers to chart major wet and dry events.
Turns out, both wet and dry episodes have increased in frequency – and intensity – all across the globe. They charted 505 wet and 551 dry periods between 2002 and 2021 and found a steady increase of ever-more intense departures from “normal.”
The findings are consistent with climate models that suggest increasing average temperatures inject more energy into the atmosphere – evaporating more water and changing the pattern of the jet stream and trade winds. This has resulted in less predictable, more extreme weather patterns.
The study has its limits. It can only isolate an event that covers an area at least half the size of Arizona. Moreover, the event has to last for a couple of years to affect the weight of water on the surface and underground enough to show up in the gravity-tracking measurements.
Nonetheless, both the droughts and flood periods correlated nicely with global temperatures. The whole globe is having more extreme water years – both dry and wet. The tropics seem to be tilting more towards intense wet spells – and the Northern hemisphere more toward drought.
The link between extreme events and temperatures in the past 20 years has been stronger than the link with either La Niña or El Niño patterns – which had previously explained much of the variation.
It’s still unclear from the study whether the more extreme wet and dry periods will have a big impact on how much water ends up in the aquifers – which currently produce most of the water on which human beings rely – including Rim Country and the White Mountains.
During that 20-year period, rainfall in Rim Country and the White Mountains has bounced all over the place, according to the National Weather Service.
So in 2022, Payson got 0.75 of an inch in January and 1.02 of an inch in February. This year, Payson got 4.97 inches in January and 1.80 inches in February. The annual rainfall in that period has varied from 12 inches in 2020 to 27.5 inches in 2004.
Show Low in 2022 got 0.69 inches in January and 0.39 inches in February. But this year, Show Low got 2.26 inches in January and 1.55 inches in February. In the 20-year period, Show Low’s annual total has ranged from 23.19 inches in 2015 to 8.85 inches in 2009.
