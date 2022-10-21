New COVID strains are rising.
An early flu season threatens.
And the COVID Omicron strains remain widespread in northern Arizona, with Navajo and Apache counties suffering infection and death rates two to five times the statewide average.
Worst of all, even more infectious omicron strains are now causing a surge in Europe, which poses the threat of a winter surge here.
So why aren’t people getting the new COVID booster shots, which have proven highly effective against the latest strains?
Darn good question.
Especially now that studies show the Omicron booster can provide protection from a wide range of new COVID strains.
The new booster appears to restore full protection from the half dozen omicron strains now dominating across the globe. The 80% or 90% protection from infection appears to wane after a few months – dropping to about 50%. But the robust protection against serious illness and Long COVID persists, even against the new, ever-faster spreading strains, according to a summary of recent research in the journal Nature.
The boosters also provide much better protection for people who have recovered from a previous infection – since they’re increasingly getting reinfected by the new strains.
But the virus remains widespread in southern Navajo and Apache counties because so many people are not getting vaccinated. And even if they’re vaccinated – fewer than a third of the people vaccinated have gotten the new boosters.
The federal Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone older than five should get the two initial shots, then a booster shot four months later. If you did get a booster four to six months ago, also get the new Omicron-specific booster right away. If you’ve already recovered from an infection – the Omicron booster provides substantial additional protection from infection, serious illness and Long COVID.
The CDC also recommends the vaccine for children age 5 to 18. The shot reduces the risk of infection and all but eliminates the small but real risk of serious illness. The COVID vaccine remains one of the safest inoculations. About one in a million children develop an inflammatory condition, which almost always passes with no long-term effects. The virus itself can cause serious illness, long-term disabilities and even death in children. Vaccinating kids also reduces community spread – including to older relatives much more likely to suffer serious illness.
Despite the declines in the past six months, COVID kills 400 people a day in the U.S. Epidemiologists here predict another 100,000 to 165,000 U.S. deaths by spring.
So the continued spread of the virus in Gila, Navajo and Apache counties presents an ongoing danger.
Arizona in the past two weeks has reported about 343 new cases and seven deaths per day – a 29% decline. The death rate’s 0.10 per 100,000. Hospitalizations have declined 3%.
In Apache County, cases have declined 21%, but the infection rate’s three times the statewide average. Fortunately, the death rate’s about the same as the statewide average – mostly reflecting high vaccination rates on the Navajo and Apache reservations.
In Navajo County, the infection rates more than double the state average and the death rate about 30% above the state average.
The off-reservation portions of Navajo and Apache counties have among the lowest vaccination rates in the state.
The public confusion and resistance to the booster shots flies in the face of recent research. Studies now offer encouraging evidence the Omicron booster may arm the immune system against many different strains.
The journal Nature reported on two new, small-scale studies on the omicron booster shot, now recommended for virtually the entire population. The studies were published on the preprint server bioRxiv and so have not yet been peer-reviewed.
The vaccines and boosters activate the immune system’s B cells, which produce antibodies that mark viruses for destruction. The body keeps memory cells for each invader it fights – to marshal faster response the next time the virus shows up. The body also keeps a supply B cells that can create entirely new antibodies against a brand new invader. The B cells produced by an earlier COVID infection or the original vaccine were having a hard time recognizing Omicron and its close relatives. The booster shot presented the immune system with the modified Omicron proteins. The question was whether that would prompt the body to produce B cells against not only omicron – but also its spinoff variants.
The two early studies both provided encouraging signs that the booster may protect against a whole string of future variants, based on whether the antibodies recognize and bind themselves to the new COVID strains in the laboratory.
Data from the field also suggests the boosters are safe and highly effective in preventing infection and serious illness. This means they’ll also reduce Long COVID, a still mysterious, long-term disability that afflicts somewhere between 5% and 30% of people who recover from COVID.
So here’s a summary of some of the recent developments on the booster shots:
n The US has convinced a far smaller share of the population to get vaccinated and boosted than Canada and much of Europe. Roughly a third of the eligible population has gotten boosted in the US compared to two-thirds in Canada. As a result, the US death rate in the recent Omicron wave was 80% higher than in Canada and 30% higher than in Europe.
n The Omicron booster restores 90 to 95% protection from infection – although that wanes over time. Protection from serious illness remains at about 80%.
n The World Health Organization predicts that two sub-lineages of Omicron will cause a global winter surge in new cases, hospitalization and death. The European region has seen a tripling of new cases in the past six weeks – with about 3 million cases per week. Hospitalization has risen more slowly – but Europe is reporting 3,000 deaths weekly.
n A national survey by the CDC found that 72% of people say they’ will probably receive an updated booster – but the number who have actually gotten the shot remains far lower.
n Flu cases are showing up much sooner than normal – after a strange two years with low rates of flu in the winter and odd, out-of-season spikes. Epidemiologists suggest people get their flu shot and Omicron booster shot at the same time – especially those over 50 and people with underlying health problems. In a normal year, only about half of recommended adults get flu shots. As a result, in a normal year the flu kills about 40,000 Americans.
n Republicans are much less likely to get vaccinated and boosted than Democrats or Independents, due to spread of misinformation about the vaccines on many news sources that appeal to conservatives.
n Federal funding for vaccinations has dried up. Democrats didn’t include money for continuing the vaccination campaign in the last pandemic stimulus bill – on the false assumption they get get a separate bill through the Senate. FEMA provided $8.5 billion for vaccinations last year, but only $550 million this year. As a result, vaccination rates among people without health insurance have dropped.
n About a third of the people who got vaccinated but not boosted said they had “not had time to get it,” according to a survey by Kaiser Family foundation. About 25% of those who haven’t gotten the booster cited fear of side effects.
n Computer models of the spread of COVID in the next six months predict a mild winter when it comes to serious illness and death. However, those models assume most of the people who got vaccinated will also get boosted. So far, that’s not happening. A combination of faster-spreading variants, the end of most other protective measures and the lagging vaccination campaign would result in a far more serious wave this winter – compounded by a bad flu season, according to a summary of the research in the journal Nature.
Peter Aleshire covers state and county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.