Eagle Fest

Northland Pioneer College will kick off the fall season with its biannual Eagle Fest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the college’s Holbrook-Painted Desert Campus.

This free event is open to the public. There will be entertainment for all ages, including live music by local performer Ashley Westcott and complimentary food and beverages provided by the Smoke Show BBQ food truck to the first 200 attendees. Interactive booths and demonstrations will spotlight NPC programs, offerings and student activities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.