Northland Pioneer College will kick off the fall season with its biannual Eagle Fest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the college’s Holbrook-Painted Desert Campus.
This free event is open to the public. There will be entertainment for all ages, including live music by local performer Ashley Westcott and complimentary food and beverages provided by the Smoke Show BBQ food truck to the first 200 attendees. Interactive booths and demonstrations will spotlight NPC programs, offerings and student activities.
“Eagle Fest gives the public a chance to learn more about what NPC has offer,” said Rebecca Hunt, an NPC recruitment specialist. “You’ll be able to meet with instructors and students in many study areas, tour the campus and learn more about our partnerships with area high schools and businesses.”
NPC Student Activities Coordinator and academic adviser Jeff Taylor notes, “Student clubs and organizations will also be at Eagle Fest, showcasing the many opportunities NPC students have for cultural enrichment in our area and exploring the exciting learning environment at NPC.”
In addition, parents and youngsters can learn more about noncredit classes and NPC’s summer Kids College program, and the Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) workshops for youngsters.
For additional information, contact Hunt at 536-6271 or Taylor at 536-6241. NPC’s Holbrook campus is located at 2251 E. Navajo Blvd., near the water tower.
Northland Pioneer College serves the residents of Navajo and Apache counties through four regional campuses and five centers with a variety of educational options for academic, career, and technical, and personal enrichment. NPC supports each student’s educational goals through affordable tuition, small class sizes, and caring, professional instructors. For more information about NPC programs and services, visit www.npc.edu or call (800) 266-7845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.