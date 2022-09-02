We have come to the end of the season of summer blockbusters, much to our collective regret. We now enter the doldrums of small, genre films.

“Fall” begins that process of winding down the noise and color and ramping up the more human scale of intense, emotional films. In a good year, the fall season is my favorite part of the movie year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.