On Sunday, July 9, at approximately 9:22 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety received a report of an injury collision on Highway 61 at milepost 361.2, southwest of Concho.

According to the AZDPS report, it was a two-vehicle collision that resulted in the fatality of Sandra Ballantyne, a 57-year-old Concho woman, who was driving a green sport utility vehicle.

