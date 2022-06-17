Fatherhood the role of a lifetime

Some pretty successful people hail from New Jersey. Besides the Jersey Boys themselves, there is Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, John Travolta, Tom Cruise and the Mountain’s own Steve Pansulla. Yes, Steve Pansulla, who says his real success is being the father of five children.
Pansulla grew up in Jersey, one of four kids. His mother died of cancer when he was 10 years old, and his grandmother taught the children how to cook and clean. His father, an accountant, never remarried and took care of them.
Looking back, Pansulla said that it was around the age 10 when he set his sights on doing comedy and acting as his career. While at Glen Ridge High School, he performed in “Guys and Dolls” with fellow student Tom Cruise. Cruise played Nathan Detroit and Pansulla was Nicely Nicely.
Following high school, Pansulla attended Seton Hall University and Morris Community College. He left Jersey and went to New York to study acting, got an agent, did stand-up comedy and worked as a waiter while pursuing his craft. He did so well at being a waiter, he was promoted to maître d’ and then to assistant manager that opened a door to a new career path, if he wanted it.
In the meantime, he met his wife, and though she urged him to be certain before choosing country club management over his dream of acting and stand-up comedy, he chose country club management.
Leaving New York, Pansulla took a job in Mesa managing Red Mountain Ranch. From there he went to Mississippi to another club and finally to Pinetop Country Club in 1995 where he was the general manager for 11 years.
During the winter months, when the club was closed, he started working part time in real estate, and when his business increased he decided to make a career change and do real estate full time. He has since become an associate broker and has also been the recipient of the Realtor of the Year award for Realty Executives Arizona Territory, working with that company now for 21 years.
“I love real estate,” said Pansulla, “for the same things I liked about working at the country club – taking care of people. It is similar. It is nice to help them find the home they want.”
Pansulla has been doing many other things that would lend credibility to his career success. He is on the Pinetop Country Club’s Scholarship Committee and is in his 25th year as a member of the Blue Ridge Scholarship Fund. He was also a member of the High Country Barbershop Chorus as were some of his children. But, regardless of his accomplishments, it is being a father to five children that he deems as his real success.
Pansulla’s kids are not really kids anymore. They are now 28, 27, 25, 24 and 18 and are actively pursuing their own paths these days. But they all grew up on the Mountain and went to Blue Ridge where they were very active in the community and known as very talented kids and a close-knit family.
Pansulla became a custodial parent about 10 years ago and starring in the role of Dad and Mom was really hard, but he said he tried never to miss a soccer game or a dance or piano performance. He said real estate actually allowed him the flexibility to do that, but he recalls one time, when one child had to go to dance, and one to practice and by the end of the day he had left one at school. He said he felt so bad because everyone else had gone and his kid was the only one left sitting on the front bench.
He said that his kids are appreciative and Donnie, in particular, tells him, “You are the best dad, and I appreciate everything that you do.”
“There is not one thing for money or success that I would change for how much fun I had with my kids — going to parks, bike riding, flying kites or volunteering for events,” said Pansulla. “You better enjoy it because it goes by so fast.”
Alexander is in the Valley working and concentrating on music; Donnie is currently doing real estate photography until he moves to the Valley to pursue his dream; Deanna is in the Valley working remotely as her dad’s financial assistant for real estate; Eric is in Seattle where he recently graduated from college in music and sound design and is job hunting and taking more courses; and Daniel is in his first year at Arizona State University studying business and working at Pinetop Country Club.
“I told Donnie to follow his dream. Do not just go. Do not do anything just for money. You might get rich, but you won’t be happy. Do what you love. Use your God-given talent.”
Pansulla said he heard a sermon once that said “God is my safe place.”
“My kids can come home and that is their safe place where no one judges them,” said Pansulla.
“They are so close, so supportive of each other and I’m supportive of them. One of the biggest things for me is seeing how well my grown kids get along. They are on Snapchat and they video and talk to each other. I am so impressed by that. I tell them, when I am gone, you will be here for each other.”
Pansulla says he is a Christian and all his kids have a strong faith – a belief in God.
His favorite quote — he doesn’t recall who said it, but it is his favorite and has been his guidepost — is “It’s not what you leave for your kids, it is what you leave in them.”
Though this Jersey boy did not wind up with his name on the marquee with bright lights in Hollywood or New York like some of the others from his home state, he did get the starring role as father to his five children, Though a Tony, an Oscar or an Emmy might have looked good on the mantle, it does not hold a candle to the card that says, “I love you, Dad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.