PHOENIX – The FBI is investigating scams by fake rehab groups that target the Indigenous community, offering substance-abuse recovery or mental-health services at pop-up facilities to rake in government money, FBI officials say.

Bogus organizers defraud the government out of money meant to help people at their most vulnerable, Phoenix FBI Agent Kevin Smith said. The fraud starts when scammers scout potential victims by going to places as varied as flea markets and medical centers – even to Navajo Nation lands. They then offer to take people to a facility for help. Instead, people are taken to short-term rental, “sober living” homes in the Phoenix area. But they do not receive the help that is promised.

