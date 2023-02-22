Broadband funding
The Begaye family – from left, Chenoa, Sonora, Annabah and Winona – does schoolwork around the kitchen table during the pandemic.

 Megan Marples/Cronkite News

WASHINGTON — The Treasury released $99.4 million in broadband funding to Arizona Tuesday, money that officials said could bring broadband internet service to an estimated 127,807 households and businesses around the state.

It is the first half of $190 million the state is expected to receive as its share of a $10 billion pandemic-era federal Capital Projects Fund, a program for “critical capital projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring in response to the public health emergency.”

