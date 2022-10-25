The federal spigot continues to gush money, even in a conservative county leery of government spending.
Specifically, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors has accepted nearly $120,000 in federal grants from the federal Department of Homeland Security to support first responders and protect computer systems from hackers.
The money includes $31,000 for enhanced surveillance equipment, $30,000 for training, $57,000 for cybersecurity and even $1,400 to operate a county citizens council.
“Navajo County will be receiving (some) grant awards this year through funding provided by the State Homeland Security Grant Program,” reported Emergency Management Director Catrina Jenkins.
The money will also support the county’s Citizen Corps Council, which works with volunteer groups throughout the county.
“This year funding will be provided for the enhancement of public safety through new equipment for the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office,” she said, mostly with communications equipment and training. The money will also support several regional projects.
According to Jenkins, one grant will provide funding “to provide training to first responders, schools, health care, public works and volunteers throughout the region to enhance and strengthen the ability to respond to natural disasters or man-made threats.”
Wildfire remains the biggest single threat to the communities of the White Mountains, considered one of the most vulnerable regions in the country to the kind of town-destroying wildfire that killed 83 people in Paradise, California.
One national study found Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside and other forested communities in the White Mountains actually face a much greater threat from wildfires than did Paradise.
Navajo County doesn’t have a Wildlands Urban Interface Building Code or a firewise brush management code. Studies show that those measures significantly decrease the risk that the embers produced by even a nearby wildfire will set whole sections of a community on fire. That’s what happened to Paradise, where embers set the town on fire and cut off escape routes with the front line of the fire was still nearly a mile away.
The federal grant will help with emergency planning and communications equipment in the event people have to evacuate.
Another big grant will help the county improve cybersecurity. Hackers have increasingly figured out how to get into the computer systems of local government agencies and then demand payment from the county, town or school district to return control of the computer networks – and all the data they contain.
One report found that hackers in 2020 made 79 ransomware attacks on U.S. city and county governments. That’s a 35% decrease from 2019, but still affected 71 million people. The hackers received $1.75 million, about $600,000 per incident. One estimate concluded the downtime and recovery costs for hacked government entities totaled some $19 billion. (www.sungardas.com/en-us/blog/ransomware-attacks-on-us-government-entities/).
The security of voting system remains a major concern when it comes to hackers. No evidence of hacker attacks that affected the vote in 2020 has emerged – but the possibility of a future attack has prompted local governments to improve security. Increasingly, voting machines are no longer connected to the internet at any point.
