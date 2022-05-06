This year Arizona will get an additional $189 million in federal infrastructure money to reduce the growing threat of wildfires, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The money will go to the 4Forests Restoration Initiative and the city of Prescott to support thinning projects to reduce the risk of a town-destroying, watershed ruining wildfire.
The funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which has helped jump-start a previously languishing federal wildfire response in the new era of megafires.
“The funding we secured in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will advance forest restoration projects that can reduce the severity of wildfires in Arizona,” said Sen. Mark Kelly. “This fire season has the potential to be very active, and projects like those announced today are critical for protecting our most at-risk forest communities.”
Rep. Tom O’Halleran, whose redrawn district now includes all of Rim Country and the White Mountains, said the new-found federal support for forest restoration is long overdue. “Based on the historic funding of the Forest Service – we’ve seen a lack of attention to the overall industry that it takes to address the timber or the biomass. Congress is going to have to create a new model and I think that’s being done. We must change where the revenue for the restoration work comes from, because it’s been almost nonexistent in the past.”
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said, “increasing wildfires threaten the health and safety of Arizona communities. Our bipartisan infrastructure law’s historic investments in wildfire mitigation will prevent wildfires and boost recovery efforts across our state.”
A chunk of the new money will go to Prescott, which has set the pace for wildfire response statewide ever since the Yarnell Fire in 2013 killed 19 wildland firefighters. Prescott has a brush-clearing Firewise code as well as a wildlands urban interface fire-hardening building code.
The city’s proactive approach has put it near the head of the line when it comes to landing additional state and federal grants.
Payson has adopted a Firewise code and is working on a WUI code. But none of the county governments in Gila, Navajo or Apache counties has adopted those two key measures, nor have any of the other cities in the region.
The Infrastructure Act has provided a flood of funding to help the Forest Service change its approach to managing fires on public lands. After years of fragmented, poorly funded efforts, the Forest Service has adopted a wildfire prevention approach that calls for thinning an additional 20 million acres of Forest Service land and 30 million acres of private, BLM and tribal lands over the next 10 years.
However, those lands are scattered throughout the West – which means Arizona is now competing for those grants with much larger and more politically potent states.
Arizona has at least 6 million acres of dense, overgrown ponderosa pine forests, which cover most of Rim Country and the White Mountains.
The Forest Service was originally created to cope with wildfires throughout the West. The Forest Service in 1911 ended the practice of using managed fires to maintain a low-density forest dominated by fire-resistant, old-growth trees.
Instead, the Forest Service resolved to use a combination of logging, grazing and fire suppression to eliminate fires. The policy failed and fuel densities on millions of acres increased dramatically.
The Forest Service finally abandoned the fire-exclusion policy in the 1970s, but by then the forest was too dense and unhealthy to reintroduce managed fire safely, according “Confronting the Wildfire Crisis,” released last year by the U.S. Forest Service.
The new goal focuses on using logging and thinning projects to dramatically reduce tree densities in the next decade, making it safe to reintroduce managed fire.
The infusion of infrastructure money finally makes it possible for the Forest Service to begin to chip away at the vast project, starting with thinning projects designed to protect vulnerable towns and reservoirs.
The federal government is now spending about $3 billion annually fighting wildfires, due to a dramatic rise in destructive megafires and a fire season that lasts about 78 days longer than it did in the 1970s, according to the National Association of State Foresters.
The Infrastructure Act included $8.25 billion nationally for wildfire mitigation including:
• $250 million for road and trail remediation. The 4FRI project alone needs millions of dollars to upgrade roads to handle the needed thinning projects.
• $500 million for community defense grants. This money provides for thinning projects to protect individual communities.
• $450 million to restore burned areas, including the area charred by the Bush Fire.
• $2.4 billion to restore federal, state and tribal lands as well as funding good neighbor agreements to restore areas at least 10,000 acres in size. That includes the effort to restore the C.C. Cragin watershed.
• $100 million for fireweather testbed programs by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to improve wildfire prediction, detection, observation, modeling and forecasting.
• $80 million to improve drought and fire weather predicting by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
• $300 million for watershed protection to prevent debris flows from fires from filling in reservoirs like the C.C. Cragin.
