You’re looking ahead as you cross the street and you missed the curb. What happened? Were you able to right yourself up? Or did you fall unfortunately?
Have you noticed that you are losing your balance more frequently? Lack of balance may be the problem. When our muscles and tendons are weak, stiff or slow, we are less able to avoid a fall. Harvard Medical School defines balance as “the ability to distribute your weight in a way that lets you stand or move without falling or recover if you trip.”
A healthy balance system gives you more energy and strength and helps you move freely and confidently.
What causes balance problems?
Good balance requires the coordination of several parts of the body: the central nervous system, inner ear, eyes, muscles, bones and joints. Problems with any one of these can affect balance and definitely disrupt your equilibrium. While aging also impacts balance, be aware that prescription medications can play a role. In fact, loss of balance can be tied to a lot of other factors. If you have dizziness or a similar related medical problem, a physical examination by a qualified medical professional is recommended.
Test your balance
As a former personal trainer and rehab therapist, I am a firm believer of assessments. It shows your starting point so you can mark your improvement. There is a basic balance assessment called the 4-stage balance test that you can do at home before tackling any exercise program.
Make sure you are near a wall or have someone nearby just in case you are unsteady. The test includes four standing positions that get progressively harder to maintain. Your goal is to hold a position for 10 seconds without too much wobbling, moving your feet or needing support. Perform these stages in order. Once you successfully complete a stage, go on to the next position.
• Stand with your feet side-by-side.
• Place the instep of one foot so it is touching the big toe of the other foot.
• Place one foot in front of the other, heel touching toes called a tandem stance. (Note: Not being able to hold the tandem stance for at least 10 seconds is an indication of increased risk of fall.)
• Stand on one foot. Observe yourself in the mirror. If your hip is tipping on one side or the other, it indicates a weakness in the hip muscles.
Test your leg strength and endurance
The 30-second-sit-to-stand test determines your leg strength and endurance – an important foundation for improving balance. This test can be done whether or not you passed all four stages of the balance test.
• Use a folding chair without arms and seat height of approximately 17 inches. The chair, should preferably have rubber tips on the legs to prevent it from moving. Place it against a wall as an extra precaution.
• Sit in the middle of the chair with your back straight. Place your feet on the floor at an angle slightly back from the knees.
• Your feet should be approximately shoulder width apart, and position one foot slightly in front of the other. This will help maintain balance when performing the test.
• Cross your arms at the wrists and hold them against your chest.
• Before actually beginning the test, practice a couple of repetitions. You cannot use your arms at all during this test.
• Once you start, complete as many full stands as possible within 30 seconds. Fully sit on the chair between each stand (without plopping down or bouncing off the chair).
• It is helpful to have someone monitor your performance to ensure proper form and count the completion of each correct stand. Up and down equals one stand, and incorrectly executed stands are not counted.
The score is the total number of stands within 30 seconds, rather than the amount of time it takes to complete a pre-determined number of repetitions. An average score is somewhere between eight and 17 reps in 30 seconds depending on your age and gender. For example, 90-year-olds average eight reps and 60 year olds average 17. However, rather than comparing yourself with score charts, establish your beginning benchmark and seek to improve from that point.
In part 2, I will be presenting effective movement patterns designed to help improve your balance.
Linette Barnes, is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She is a retired certified personal trainer, fitness certification specialist, post-rehab therapist, strength and flexibility coach and Air Force fitness master trainer.
