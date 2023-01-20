SJPD Fentanyl Bust

On Sept. 3, 2020, the White Mountain Independent reported on the acquisition of 3,500 fentanyl pills by St. Johns police. One year later, collected data suggests that nearly 50% of Arizona youth are unfamiliar with the drug or its dangers.

PHOENIX — A bill that would establish manufacturing fentanyl around a minor younger than 12 as a dangerous crime against children, and, according to some, would decrease the amount in a person’s possession that could land them a charge for intent to sell, passed its first hurdle to become law Thursday.

Sen. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, crafted Senate Bill 1027 without any stakeholder input, according to the lawmaker during a Thursday morning meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which he chairs.

