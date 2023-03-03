The Future Farmers of America was founded by a group of young farmers in 1928 with a mission to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population.
Today, most school districts in Arizona participate in one form or another with an agriculture program and the FFA. Agricultural programs are also being taught in various high schools across the country.
A statewide fundraiser, sponsored by the Arizona Agricultural Education/FFA Foundation, was held from mid-August to January. Four awards were given at the seventh annual Blue and Gold Gala on Jan. 28 in Glendale. The Silver Creek FFA Alumni and Supporters participated in the fundraiser.
Snowflake resident Ron Braun purchased a ticket online and received the second-place award, which included a Recteq pellet grill and cover, 200 pounds of pellets, a cooler and a $250 gift certificate for beef from the Arlington Cattle Co.
Braun is the first such recipient of an award from tickets sold by the Silver Creek FFA Alumni and Supporters. Michael Skinner, the Snowflake FFA Greenhand Sentinel, and Jack Babb, the Silver Creek FFA Alumni and Supporters president, delivered and assembled the grill.
"I was surprised to have won and thankful to Michael and Jack for all their help," Braun said. "I'm glad to support an awesome local program that inspires our kids to learn about agriculture."
Babb said, "Of the funds raised in the statewide event, half of the money collected by the Silver Creek FFA Alumni and Supporters will be returned to them. The Alumni and Supporters, in turn, use the money to help the Snowflake FFA chapter members with sponsorships, awards and assistance. This event is a way to recognize people's efforts in raising funds for agriculture, education and the FFA foundation."
The grand prize was a John Deere utility vehicle valued at $10,000 or Stotz Equipment store credit to any of the eight stores in Arizona. The first-place prize was a $2,500 shopping spree with Stotz Equipment, and the third-place prize was a $500 shopping spree at Sportsman's Warehouse. The other prize winners are yet to be announced.
Plant sale coming up
The Snowflake FFA and Ag program would like to reach out to the community so it can best fit all of its spring and summer garden needs.
According to a January post on the Snowflake FFA and Ag Facebook page at facebook.com/SnowflakeAZFFA, "We would like to do a plant sale at the end of the school year. We would be selling garden plant starters and we want to hear from you what kind of starter plants you want and need for your spring garden!"
Some of the responses included growing tomatoes, strawberries, zucchini, cucumbers, green chilies, broccoli and peas. The school also has a website at snowflakeffa.weebly.com.
To learn more about Future Farmers of America, visit ffa.org.
