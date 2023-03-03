FFA fundraiser
Buy Now

From left, Ron Braun, Michael Skinner, Snowflake FFA Greenhand Sentinel, and Jack Babb, Silver Creek FFA Alumni and Supporters president, with Braun's new pellet grill.

 Courtesy of Jack Babb

The Future Farmers of America was founded by a group of young farmers in 1928 with a mission to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population.

Today, most school districts in Arizona participate in one form or another with an agriculture program and the FFA. Agricultural programs are also being taught in various high schools across the country.

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.