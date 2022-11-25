In 1928, the Future Farmers of America organization was founded by a group of young farmers.
According to the website ffa.org, its mission was “to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population. They taught the concept that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting – it’s a science, it’s a business and it’s an art.”
Today the concept of “from farm to table” is being taught through agricultural programs in various high schools across the country.
The “ag” program provides students with the technology about crops and how to process the crops.
“The FFA is more than just cows and plows. It includes a lot of technology,” said Jack Babb, president of the Silver Creek FFA Alumni and Supporters, which supports the Snowflake FFA chapter.
“It also takes in a large scientific avenue with teaching the benefits of newer crops or different seeds and for growing better crops and producing a higher yield crop, whether the crop be vegetation or animal, along with helping to produce a healthier product from the farming community to the general public. Most school districts across Arizona participate in one form or another with an agriculture program and the FFA.
“The program also endeavors to provide the opportunity for students to learn skills or build on skills that they have, or have wanted to learn more about, such as welding. There’s a lot to be said for the welding technology, especially since a lot of young ladies are looking at that with interest, because they’ve never opened their wings up to go that much further.”
Babb explained that there are what is called a supervised agricultural experience that the chapters are able to participate in with students.
“It can be anything from the right animal to show at the fair to a welding project, to taking care of pets for other people. It also provides an example of an education level that maybe a student hadn’t thought of, like learning that keeping records indicates how much time they spend on a project and how they might improve,” he said.
Babb got involved with the Snowflake FFA chapter and started working to create an alumni group to help out the chapter where students, for some reason, could not participate because of school district rules. He said “the FFA alumni has a little more free reign in raising funds. Right now, a raffle with amazing prizes is underway.”
The primary donor is Stotz Equipment, which has been involved in providing prizes for our raffles for a few years now. The grand prize is a John Deere gator utility vehicle.
Stotz also is providing the first place prize, an equipment package, which includes a John Deere liberty safe, Traeger grill and pellets, a Yeti cooler, a Stihl chainsaw, or you can opt for a $2,500 store credit.
The drawing will be on Jan. 28, at the Blue and Gold gala, in Glendale. This event is a way to recognize people’s efforts in raising funds for agriculture, education and the FFA foundation. In addition, if a group or any group sells 25 or more tickets, half of the money raised through those efforts comes back to that group. This is just an Arizona raffle. It’s not nationwide, Babb said.
Babb went on to explain that recently the ag program and the FFA, working together, held an essay contest. The subject of the essay was essentially asking a student to describe why agriculture FFA is important to them.
Babb said “the winning essay was from a young lady, who just blew it out of the water. Our alumni agreed to purchase an FFA jacket, the blue corduroy jacket with the emblem, for the winner. We want people to know that this program is important. Not everybody can be a basketball or football player, in the band or orchestra. There are other avenues, like technical education that the students can fall into and learn from.”
Raffle tickets can be ordered online at www.ffaraffle.org. Be sure to reference the Silver Creek FFA Alumni & Supporters. To purchase physical tickets, contact any member of the Silver Creek FFA Alumni & Supporters or send a text to Babb at 928-242-9279.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.