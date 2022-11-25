In 1928, the Future Farmers of America organization was founded by a group of young farmers.

According to the website ffa.org, its mission was “to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population. They taught the concept that agriculture is more than planting and harvesting – it’s a science, it’s a business and it’s an art.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.