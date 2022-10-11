It’s lights, camera, action for producer Martina Webster for the fifth anniversary of the Show Low Film Festival.

Independent filmmakers from all over the world submit their work for film festivals to be screened by audiences and judges. With at least three days of workshops and showings, it’s an experience like no other, especially when the actors on the screen are same people sitting in the theater.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.