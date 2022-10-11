It’s lights, camera, action for producer Martina Webster for the fifth anniversary of the Show Low Film Festival.
Independent filmmakers from all over the world submit their work for film festivals to be screened by audiences and judges. With at least three days of workshops and showings, it’s an experience like no other, especially when the actors on the screen are same people sitting in the theater.
Inspiring filmmakers submit their films to be judged and scored, and Webster said the festival accepts the top 100 films only with the scores that meet the criteria after being nominated by a judge.
This year, 64 films were accepted but only 52 films are able to attend, which is a requirement to be entered as a nominee, Webster said. An additional 10 additional films will be shown but will not be judged.
With WME Theatres in Pinetop hosting the event, it’s always amazing to see international films make their way to these parts.
Webster states there are 12 international films this year, 10 Arizona-made projects, eight feature films, 43 new directors and many short films to watch. The Producers Choice Awards will be presented on Sunday evening.
Webster said she’s in pre-production for several features, and next in line is “Hashtag Blessed.”
She is also producing “The Christmas Witch” as well as “Coffee & God,” for which filming begins in 2023.
There are workshops the public can attend, but those interested must email her at info@showlowfilmfestival.com since the workshops are not open to the public.
Asked about the cast of speakers in attendance, Webster said, “We have Oscar Torre, Elina Madison.
“We also have some VIP speakers flying in for a music workshop. Corey Lee Baker, who has over 800 music placements in film, Donna Britton Bukevicz and Samir Moussa. This music in film workshop is open to local musicians for free, but they do need to email me a RSVP.”
Four theaters at the Pinetop facility will be used all three days. Films will be shown from 3:30 to 5 p.m., 5 to 6:30 and 6:30 to 8:30 on Friday; 2 to 3:30, 3:30 to 5, 5 to 6:30 and 6:30 to 8:30 on Saturday; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 2:30 to 4 and 4 to 5:30 on Sunday.
Tickets prices are $90 for a last-minute festival pass and for all days and $30 for a Friday-only pass available through Wednesday. Sales for a general $80 Film Festival pass ended on Sept. 30.
“This is a great event for locals to come and meet filmmakers. Talk to them and see films that will be coming out in the future.
“We will include a children’s section (separate film festival) next year. Most festivals charge $150 and up for festival passes. Ours is $90 for the three-day event. We have a new headquarters venue for our parties — Camp Grace. This was done to accommodate our growth for the future,” Webster added.
