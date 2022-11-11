NPC award

The Navajo County Community College District (dba Northland Pioneer College or NPC) has once again been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). This marks the eighth year in a row the college has received the honor for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR), this time for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 21,000 government finance professionals. An impartial panel judged Northland Pioneer College’s ACFR against the highest standards for governmental accounting, including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

