After a snowy winter and rainy spring, and on the heels of news of an unprecedented release of reservoir water from Roosevelt Dam, it might seem like we're in the clear for the risk of wildfires.
We aren't.
Wet as it has been, we still live in a desert, and in many ways Arizona can be seen as 114,000 square miles of kindling waiting for a spark — and not just in May and June.
"I want people to understand that they have a responsibility the other 10 months of the year as well," said Catrina Jenkins, emergency manager for Navajo County.
"Regardless of how much moisture we've had, if we get complacent, that's when we start having those catastrophic fires."
There's a simple procedure that — ideally — is already familiar to campers for extinguishing a cookfire: Drown, stir and feel. That means saturating the coals and embers with water, stirring the resulting slurry, and then feeling for any hot spots. It only takes a couple of minutes, and it can save thousands of acres, property and lives.
"Often people don't take the time to put out their cooking fires, warming fires or debris burns the right way," Jenkins said.
"If they walk off to go on a hike or get distracted with a phone call and an ember escapes, the next thing you know we have damaging fires happening in neighborhoods where people's homes and businesses are impacted."
And it's not just campers who have a responsibility for fire safety. Many area residents burn off debris, and just because it's happening in a fenced lot or a remote area is no reason to become careless.
"When we're cleaning up our yards and doing those debris burns, we have to make sure that someone stays with that debris burn, they have a permit for it and they put that fire out properly with the drown, stir and feel method, making sure that it is out and cold to the touch," Jenkins said.
Permits are required before any waste can be burned, but not everyone complies — whether through ignorance or lack of regard.
"Every year, we issue citations when people are burning illegally. Hopefully, we don't have to do too many of those this year, but every year half of the citations are to residents that are local, not just our visitors," Jenkins said.
Debris burning is just one link in the chain of fire prevention. "People move here to be in the trees, and that comes with a lot of responsibility by making sure their properties are cleaned up and they've created that defensible space," Jenkins said, referring to cleared space between fuel sources and property.
"If you store firewood, move your woodpile away from your house. Move any combustible materials out from your gutters or under the deck. Trim up the trees — you don't want tree branches too low — and be sure to haul away those branch piles, as they dry out quickly."
This isn't just about preventing fire spreading, either; it's about a kind of risk assessment and triage performed in the field, on demand, by firefighters as they combat flames.
"If you haven't done the work up front, firefighters are going to look and evaluate homes on a case-by-case basis. They will do their best to defend it, but if they can't, they're going go on to the one that they can."
That means slipshod maintenance could cost you your home, which is only one thing to bear in mind. Roadways are also possible sources of fire. Unsecured trailer chains have caused wildfires by sparking as they drag over the road surface, as have carelessly discarded cigarettes, such as those thrown out of moving vehicles. Additionally, cars parked in dry brush areas can cause the brush to start smoldering due to contact with hot exhaust lines. And a smolder is one short step away from open flame.
Community involvement
The White Mountain Fire Coordinating Group has started meeting weekly. The group consists of federal and state forestry officials, local fire and police departments and emergency management teams from Apache and Navajo counties, Bureau of Indian Affairs-Fort Apache Agency and the Bureau of Land Management.
Jenkins said, "We look at what the indices are for the potential for wildfire outlook. We look at the energy-release components. We look at the fuel load and what it's doing. We look at the fact that we are going to have fires; it's just where they're going to happen. Being able to manage them, what that behavior looks like and what kind of resources we do have in the area, is what helps us make decisions as a group."
There are a lot of great fire prevention resources available online. The National Fire Protection Agency website has a quick home self assessment tool at nfpa.org. Type "firewise" in the search box and select the "firewise toolkit."
Navajo County offers an emergency-communication option to all residents that can help keep you abreast of fast-changing or dangerous situations. To learn more, go to navajocountyaz.gov/ready.
Finally, residents can contact their local fire department, which will come out and do an assessment on your home and tell you what you need to work on.
Community fire prevention events include the annual Firewise Block Party, scheduled for July 15 at Blue Ridge High School. There will be vendors and people with information about what types of plants are more fire resistant and ways to learn how you can mitigate fire danger and create that defensible space around your home.
There will also be a Leave No Trace event on June 3 at the White Mountain Nature Center in Lakeside.
In the end, the bulk of wildfires are still caused by people going into the great outdoors and failing in their due diligence. According to the National Park Service, "Nearly 85% of wildland fires in the United States are caused by humans. Human-caused fires result from campfires left unattended, the burning of debris, equipment use and malfunctions, negligently discarded cigarettes and intentional acts of arson."
Jenkins said, "We need to remember, if you pack it in, you need to pack it out. There is no housekeeper in the forest."
