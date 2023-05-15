Wallow Fire USDA pic

The Wallow Fire, which started on May 29, 2011 and took more than a month to extinguish, was human-caused and consumed more than half a million acres of Arizona wildland and another 15,000 acres in New Mexico.

 Courtesy of USDA (2011)

After a snowy winter and rainy spring, and on the heels of news of an unprecedented release of reservoir water from Roosevelt Dam, it might seem like we're in the clear for the risk of wildfires.

We aren't.

Merri Taylor is a freelance writer covering the Snowflake and Taylor areas. Email her at aznewsranch@hotmail.com.

