The Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District is encouraging homeowners to consider sprinklers in their home.
“Residential sprinkler systems are the most effective safety feature that can be installed in the home to protect you and your family against the effects of fire,” said Fire Chief Bryan Savage in his presentation to the Fire District Governing Board on May 23.
The rebate program, as approved by the fire board, allows a homeowner who installs a home fire protection system (sprinklers), either in new construction or as a retrofit, to apply each year for a fire district property tax rebate, for a total of five years, and not to exceed the total amount of the cost of the sprinkler system.
Timber Mesa staff, lead by Division Chief and Fire Marshal Brian Russell, have been working on this tax rebate program since early 2021 when the fire board adopted the current Strategic Management Plan. In the plan, under the heading of Maintaining and Improving Community Risk Reduction Programs to Ensure a Safer Community, one of the fire district’s identified objectives was to “work to create a tax incentive for the installation of residential fire sprinklers.”
Russell cited several statistics and debunked the common myths about fire sprinklers in his presentation to the fire board. Statistically, residential fire accounted for 79% of all fires over a five-year period in the United States. During that same five-year period 97% of all fire deaths, and 90% of all fire-related injuries, occurred in residential fires. In total, from 2010 through 2014, there were 2,640 deaths and 13,217 injuries attributable to residential fires.
Some of the common myths about residential fire sprinklers are:
• They are too costly. Residential sprinklers typically cost less than it takes to install flooring in the same home, and they result in an annual savings in insurance premiums estimated at 18% to 20% for the life of the home.
• Residential sprinklers cause more damage than the fire. Insurance sources demonstrate that the typical damage associated with a fire in a home equipped with sprinklers is $2,166 compared to a home with no sprinklers at $45,019.
• People are generally safe from fire in the home. As indicated above, most fires, fire deaths and fire injuries occur in the home.
It is notable that the Feb. 4 fire at the Native Grill & Wings complex in Show Low started as a small fire in one of the store fronts. Fire officials have stated that if sprinklers had been present in that building, the damage would have been contained to a clothes hamper, and the businesses would have likely been open within hours, or days, of the fire.
