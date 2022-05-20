WHITERIVER — The Fort Apache Indian Reservation is in severe drought conditions and fire danger is very high, according to a news release from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Wildland Fire Management issued Wednesday afternoon.
Stage 2 fire restrictions will be in effect starting at 7 a.m. Monday on the reservation, the release stated.
The following will apply until further notice to reduce the threat of wildfires on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation:
• Building, maintaining, attending or using fire, campfire or charcoal-burning device is prohibited until further notice, except for fires that are related to traditional ceremonies, religious events, wakes and residential or tailgate cooking fires. The use of propane campfire or fire pit devices is prohibited as well. Propane grills for cooking are OK.
• Debris burning is prohibited until further notice.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, is prohibited.
• Fireworks are always prohibited on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.
• Operating an internal combustion engine other than a motor vehicle in forest and woodland areas is prohibited.
• Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame in forest and woodland areas is prohibited.
• All motorized travel shall be restricted to developed roads.
• Discharging a firearm is prohibited.
The following industrial restrictions are also being implemented:
- Power saws may not be used from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. for any wood cutting or thinning activity except project crews that are properly equipped and performing projects. Those crews may continue to work until 2 p.m. with one-half hour of monitoring by the entire crew following operations plus the provision identified under fire guards. Fire guards will remain on duty each day for two hours after wood works has stopped. Fuels projects may mitigate this requirement with the addition of fire-qualified engine patrols for two hours following completion of operations for the day. This restriction does not apply to residential and commercial properties.
• Crawler-tractors, skidders and sheers may be used until 10 a.m. Turbine-driven rubber-tire skidders, feller-bunchers, delimbers and clearing equipment may be used until noon. Operation on mineral soil involving road excavating, watering, grading, surfacing, rock crushing and/or other equipment maintenance may continue with unrestricted hours. Operations not on mineral soil must also shut down at noon.
These restrictions will remain in place until sufficient moisture is received across the reservation.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/BIAFAAFireMgt/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.