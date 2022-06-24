The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests on Thursday provided an update on the Hog Spring Fire Update.
Highlights: Monsoonal activity has provided relief and moderated the fires activity. Most of the areas where heavy fuels were burning have subsided in recent days, and smoke impacts to nearby communities should be minimal.
Operations: Fire crews will continue to mop up and extinguish any remaining hot spots and will patrol containment lines to mitigate any threats. The Hog Spring fire transitioned from a type 4 incident management team to a type 5 fire organization today, with Incident Commander Jakob Gormally.
Safety: There is no immediate risk to infrastructure or property, and there are no evacuations in place. There are no road closures, however, the public is advised to avoid the 283, 267B and the 9045 roads for firefighter and public safety.
Weather: The forecast is calling for a 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, winds up to 15 mph and a high of 83 degrees.
Smoke: An interactive smoke map at fire.airnow.gov/ allows you to zoom into your area to see the latest smoke conditions. Smoke may be visible from Highway 60, especially at night.
Acres: 461 | Containment: 35% | Total personnel: 26 | Start Date: June 18 | Cause: Lightning/Natural | Location: 10 miles east of Show Low | Fuels: Timber and Short Grass | Resources: Six engines, one dozer, and miscellaneous overhead
