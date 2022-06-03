Firefighters continued mopping up the 24-acre Marshall Fire near Vernon at week’s end.
On Thursday, the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest reported the fire 80% contained, with no growth despite hot, dry winds and red-flag fire conditions in much of the state.
About 40 firefighters continued working the fire lines overnight.
Residents of Vernon were at one point warned to get ready for an evacuation, but the evacuation order never gained as firefighters gained the upper hand on the fire line.
At one point, the “set” order involved a portion of Vernon and crews closed Forest Road 283 so crews could work the perimeter of the fire.
The Forest Service reported no growth in the fire overnight on Thursday.
Fire conditions will likely remain dangerous until the onset of the monsoon sometime in July. Most of northern Arizona remains in Stage 2 fire restrictions, with no smoking outdoors, no use of tools that can generate sparks and no target shooting or campfires outside of a limited number of designated, developed campgrounds.
The U.S. Weather Service says the region will likely have to deal with critical fire weather and extremely dry fuels through next week.
Investigators have not identified the cause of the blaze, but said it’s most likely human-caused. June remains the driest, hottest month of the year. Most of the biggest fires in state history have burned during June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.