In October Fireground Drone Works received an Autel Robotics EVO2 Pro Rugged Edition Drone from the family of Bobby Joe Wesley Cox a retired U.S. Navy senior chief petty officer of Congress, Arizona, who had recently died. Before his death, he requested that proceeds from the sale of his truck go to helping animals.
“Bob’s donation to Eric of Fireground Drone Works was an exciting venture. We asked him for a wish list to help carry out this sensitive and specialized work. The result was the purchase of the drone and was honorably and affectionally christened “Gotta go Bob,” said Amber Santangelo Cox’s step-daughter.
Fireground Drone Works provides search and disaster services and frequently helps organizations like Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue as well as search and rescue teams. Most notably it was involved with the search and recovery of Willa Rawlings in Tonto Basin in 2019.
In most cases they do not charge directly for services, instead they offer a crowd funding solution where people can donate directly via social sharing to cover expenses like fuel, drone flight insurance etc. and that’s how Amber and her family became involved.
