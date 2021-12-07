While we have moved past the height of fire season, we continue to receive calls at the Extension offices in Apache and Navajo counties regarding protecting homes and property from wildfires. The information in this article is from Arizona Cooperative Extension publication AZ1289. The publication includes a list of trees, grasses and shrubs that can be planted in a fire-wise landscape. For the full article including the list, please go to the link above and enter the publication number AZ1289.
Creating defensible space around your home is one of the most important and effective steps you can take to protect you and your home from wildfire. Defensible space is the area between a structure and an oncoming wildfire where vegetation has been modified to reduce a fire’s intensity and ability to spread.
It is important to know that there are no “fireproof” plants. Plant choice, spacing and maintenance are critical; where and how you plant can be more important than what species you use.
The following are general concepts to keep in mind when choosing fire-wise plants for your landscape:
• A plant’s moisture content is the most important factor affecting its volatility. However, resin content and other factors in some species keep them flammable even when the plant is well watered. Conifers such as pines, firs, spruces and junipers tend to be flammable due to their oil and pitch content regardless of moisture content.
• Deciduous plants tend to be more fire resistant because their leaves have higher moisture content.
Plants that are more resistant to fire have one or more of the following characteristics:
• Grow without accumulating large amounts of combustible dead branches, needles, or leaves.
• Have open, loose branches.
• Low resin content.
• High moisture content (succulents and some herbaceous plants).
• Grow slowly and do not need frequent pruning.
• Short and grow close to the ground, such as small wildflowers and non-coniferous ground covers.
The landscape around your home is a constantly changing system. Your landscape and the plants in it must be maintained to retain their fire-wise properties.
• The plants nearest your home should be more widely spaced and smaller than those farther away.
• Break up the continuity of the vegetation with decorative rock, gravel, and stone pathways. This will slow the spread of fire across your property.
• Rake up and dispose of excess litter as it builds up over the season.
• Mow grasses to a low height within your defensible space. Keep grass shortest in the inner part of your defensible space and no more than 6 inches high in the outer portions.
• Use mulch to conserve moisture and reduce weed growth. Avoid pine bark, thick layers of pine needles or other materials that can easily catch fire.
• Water trees and other plants during the winter dry periods.
• Be particularly vigilant with maintenance activities during seasons of high fire danger.
For any other questions, call either Cooperative Extension office at 928-337-2267 in St. Johns or 928-524-6271 in Holbrook.
