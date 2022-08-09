Any White Mountain resident who has considered using gold for long-term financial security now has access to a one-stop site that can help start that process.
First National Bullion at 801 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low opened on July 22. Sam Upshaw, a managing partner at FNB, invited a reporter from the White Mountain Independent to talk about the services FNB is providing for the community and benefits of “hard money.”
“We do three main things here,” said Upshaw. “First, we buy and sell precious metals, coins and bars over the counter in any quantity.
“Second, we provide precious metal IRAs. Last, we offer physical metal storage accounts.”
FNB specializes in gold and silver, but can also take platinum, palladium, and rhodium.
“We have relationships with all of the major wholesalers in the state. We can get whatever anybody wants in whatever amount they want,” Upshaw said.
FNB is also the only authorized dealer in the state for goldbacks. Govmint.com describes goldbacks as a, “voluntary, non-dollar, complementary currency” that can be considered the world’s only circulating interchangeable gold money.
Several states now accept goldbacks as legal tender. In the past 10 years, Arizona has submitted two bills attempting to declare tender status for goldbacks. Both bills were vetoed in the end, first by Gov. Jan Brewer in 2013 and then again by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2015. Still, eyes remain on the gold market and what it can offer Americans as far as spending and retirement.
Upshaw explains how goldbacks affect the economy very simply.
“Inflation steals your labor,” he said. “Let’s say you make $10 per hour, and after a while you work hard and save up $100 for a rainy day. That’s what 10 hours of work gets you. At about $5 a gallon, you can buy 20 gallons of gasoline with that. But what happens when gas goes up to $10 per gallon? Now, you’re only buying 10 gallons, and your labor is only buying you half of what it did before.”
Traditionally, he said, gold and silver can be used as safe-haven assets to ensure that inflation doesn’t have as much of an effect on one’s hard-earned money.
“It’s a throwback to easily defined ‘hard money.’ There’s no smoke and mirrors, just honest value for your money,” Upshaw said.
Upshaw is incredibly excited to have set up this business in Show Low. He’s vacationed in Pinetop for many years, and was happy to have been given the opportunity to live on the Mountain full-time.
“My grandfather bought property up here in 1948, so I definitely have roots here. I appreciate the climate and the culture. There’s an old-school ethic here,” he says. “First National is a handshake business, and few places exemplify that more than this area.”
Despite being open less than a month, he’s already seen a very positive response from the public. “The Fourth of July parade was a great way to spread the word to everyone,” he said. “Now we have people coming in who are all pleasantly surprised at what we pay for, what they bring in and what we have to offer from our own inventory.”
Anyone who’s looked into gold standards knows that it’s hard to compete with online sellers, but Upshaw is happy to say that FNB’s pricing is incredibly competitive. “We know that people think investing in something like this is difficult, but we’re here to show people that it isn’t. I’m personally excited to have become part of this community, and I’m excited that First National Bullion agreed to set up shop in Show Low.”
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
