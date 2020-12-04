Thanksgiving and through New Year’s Eve is the most difficult time of the year to maintain areas’ blood supply.
First responders know first-hand you can’t wait for an emergency to donate because it’s the blood already on the shelves that saves lives.
In appreciation for giving blood in December, Pizza Hut is thanking all blood donors in Pinetop, Show Low and Springerville with a voucher for a complimentary medium cheese pizza. To have your blood donation dedicated to first responders, schedule your appointment at vitalant.org/firstresponder or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
The First Responders Holiday Blood Drive Challenge will help replace donations lost from school and business closures as well as build supplies for the winter holiday season.
“With many schools transitioned to virtual learning and businesses in work-from-home situations, 376 blood drives were cancelled in November and December alone, resulting in approximately 8,000 uncollected donations,” said Sid Lewis Sr., director of Donor Recruitment for the Vitalant Southwest Division. “Since blood has a shelf life of 42 days, donations given in November can help save lives through New Year’s Day.”
Donors of all blood types are needed for the holiday season, especially O-negative, the universal type used in emergencies and traumas.
Blood donors help first responders like Phoenix Police Officer Santos Robles, who contracted COVID-19 on July 4 in the line of duty. A few days later, he passed out due to the lack of oxygen from pneumonia. When his son found him hours later, he was rushed to the hospital with a broken face, punctured lung from a rib fracture and an oxygen level one-third below required levels. Five convalescent plasma transfusions helped him hold onto life during two hospital ICU stays. Robles was finally recovered and well enough to return to work in late October after fighting COVID-19 for 12 weeks.
Vitalant continues to test blood and platelet donations for COVID-19 antibodies to find potential donors who could give convalescent plasma in the future. Donors whose blood tests positive for antibodies can help a COVID-19 patient with their plasma while their other blood components could help a cancer patient, trauma victim or someone with another serious medical condition.
Blood drives are scheduled in the following areas in the White Mountains:
• Pinetop: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 12 at the Pinetop Fire Department, 5976 Buck Springs Road
• Show Low: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 10-11 at city of Show Low City Campus, 620 E. McNeil St.
• Springerville: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 9 in Springerville-Eagar at 825 E. Main St.
