SHOW LOW — First Things First recognizes Allison Hephner as the 2021 First Things First Navajo/Apache Region Champion for Young Children.
The award is given to local champions who actively volunteer their time to raise public awareness of the importance of early childhood development and health.
Champions spend a significant amount of time volunteering with First Things First and building public awareness about the importance of early childhood issues.
Hephner, who lives in Show Low, has volunteered with First Things First to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood education in the community.
She was recently recognized at the June FTF Navajo/Apache Regional Council meeting.
Hephner was asked how she would suggest other people in our community get involved.
“ADVOCATE! Advocate for quality childcare in your communities. Do what you can as a business owner, agency, organization, resident to support every child from infant to kindergarten to ensure access to quality childcare.
“Provide it as a benefit, partner with your early childhood agencies, write to your legislators, vote yes on anything supporting quality childhood development (etc). It takes a village to raise strong, independent, children who are loved,” Hephner said.
Hephner is the director of Community Project Management Services AZ in Show Low. She continues to get involved with community events such as the White Mountain Autism Foundation Halloween event.
She included First Things First as a trusted partner to address oral health within this event.
One of the Navajo/Apache Regional Council’s priority areas of concern is oral health, so we distributed infant/toddler health kits as our trick-or-treat item.
Hephner announced that parents should make good oral health decisions for their children, especially birth to 5 years old, and especially after eating sweets.
She encouraged them to come by the First Things First table for resources for kids around birth to 5 years old for oral health.
Hephner helped organize food box donations for families in our region who have limited options to feed their families during these challenging times. There were many partners who Hephner pulled together to accomplish this effort.
When families were identified to have young children, they were give FTF parent awareness cards, Birth to 5 magnets, books and bookmarks.
For more information about Hephner and your local regional council partnership visit www.firstthingsfirst.org/regions/find-your-region and click on Navajo/Apache.
About First Things First — As Arizona’s early childhood agency, First Things First funds early learning, family support and children’s preventive health services to help kids be successful once they enter kindergarten. Decisions about how those funds are spent are made by local councils staffed by community volunteers. To learn more, visit FirstThingsFirst.org.
