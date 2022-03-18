First Things First is accepting proposals for breakout sessions to be presented at the virtual 2022 Early Childhood Summit on August 18 and/or Tribal Connections on August 23.
The Summit and Tribal Connections are unique opportunities to share your knowledge, experience and ideas with a large and highly-engaged audience of early childhood professionals, stakeholders and supporters.
This year, First Things First will offer a limited number of 60-minute virtual breakout sessions. Breakout sessions should cover best practices, innovative and evidence-based approaches and relevant research.
Subjects of particular interest include:
Culturally responsive strategies to support families and young children.
Supporting young children who have experienced trauma.
Addressing the needs of children with mild to moderate delays.
Re-engaging families in early childhood programs.
Responding to challenging behaviors and sharing positive parenting approaches with families.
Helping early care and education providers meet the language and literacy needs of young children through evidence-based curriculum and professional development.
Improving business practices among early care and education providers to help achieve sustainability.
Successful strategies/approaches to support your early child care workforce.
Navigating change professionally and personally.
Any of the above topics that meet the needs and/or support tribal communities.
