In honor of women’s history month, I interviewed Gwendena Lee-Gatewood about being the first woman to ever hold the position of White Mountain Apache Tribal Chairwoman.
Lee-Gatewood served as the White Mountain Apache Tribal Chairwoman from 2018 to 2022. At the time of her service, she was the first woman to ever hold that position. She also remains the only woman to have served in the role. She ran again in 2022 but much to her supporters’ dismay, her reelection bid was unsuccessful.
Lee-Gatewood credits her parents for raising her under challenging circumstances and teaching her the importance of service to others.
“My parents and siblings encouraged me, along with others I met along the way, whether it was teachers, or professors, or family friends,” she said.
Her late sister, Phoebe Lee Nez, was also a significant supporter in her life. Lee Nez served as tribal council for District II, which covers Carrizo, Forestdale and Cedar Creek. Lee-Gatewood said her sister encouraged her to try new things. When Lee-Gatewood was hired as the executive assistant to the late Chairman Ronnie Lupe in 2006, Lee Nez told her, “Who knows, someday you might run for an office seat.”
Lee Nez was right. After working as the executive assistant to the chairman for 12 years, Lee-Gatewood ran for office and won with the support of Lupe.
“He encouraged me to run for office,” she said. He told her it would be hard, but it can be done.
Lee-Gatewood said she was also encouraged to run for office by many in the community.
“I still remember the bright sunny day when an elderly woman from Alchesay Flats came to my office and asked Chairman Lupe if she could go on a drive with me to her cornfield,” Lee-Gatewood said. “There, she spoke to me about running. ‘Gwendena, I know the path will be tough, it will be hard. I know some may not want a woman to run for office, but you can do it. Think about it, pray about it.
“‘People are similar to this cornfield, you have to check on it, water it, irrigate it, take out the weeds. There will be rainy days and sunny days, but the corn will come and it will multiply. Your service will make an impact. Remember to stay humble, remember how you grew up. I have the highest respect for your parents and how they raised you. You keep coming up in my mind, so today I wanted to tell you my thoughts.’ As I listened to her speak Apache to me, it resonated deep in my heart. A granddaughter of Chief Alchesay speaking to me; how humbling and sacred this is, I told myself,” Lee-Gatewood said.
She said her years serving in a support role to the tribal chair’s office gave her the experience and prepared her to serve as the tribal chairwoman.
When asked how she was able to carve out a role for herself in a national landscape that’s dominated by men, Lee-Gatewood said, “A male-dominated workplace can appear less innovative or ready for change since it’s unwilling to diversify. I feel that our people spoke and believed in my message and selected me to be their leader, and it was not easy, but so well worth it.”
She said she was able to carve out her role by “finding common ground, vision, passion and collaboration (with other leaders).” She said she bridged the gap with past leaders and was able to gain their trust and support, which helped her in the process.
“For some, these collaborative efforts would have been called impossible, but finding common ground and collaborating with leaders for a common goal is vital to our future success. We must work together, because together we will achieve far more than on our own. Sending out the message that ideas, trust and empowerment — not politics — will take us where we need to be,” she said.
When asked what she has been up to since serving as Tribal Chairwoman, Lee-Gatewood said her family has kept her busy. She has a daughter graduating in May and has been busy with preparation.
She has spoken at several events. In June she was a speaker at the Indigenous Women’s Leadership Network. There, she discussed ways to improve communication skills in public speaking and media engagement, as well as communication in tribal, federal and government arenas.
Lee-Gatewood said this was the first leadership skills and professional development event held by IWLN, which was established in 2021. According to the IWLN website, “The initial vision is to create a platform for Indigenous women working on water and natural resource issues in Indian country to mentor and inspire each other, exchange information, build and refine skills in leadership, and to facilitate a succession of Native women in positions of leadership in their community.”
“I am passionate about supporting the next generation of women who are overcoming our history of colonization and reclaiming their role as community leaders,” Lee-Gatewood said about IWLN.
Lee-Gatewood has also been a part of a project with Planet Women, a non-profit conservation organization that focuses on women-led solutions in a male-dominated arena.
“The project was coordinating very special sight-seeing flights over the basin to increase awareness of the rich history of the basin through the lens of Indigenous women, and share a new perspective on how water connects the entire region,” she said. As part of the project, female pilots were matched with Indigenous female leaders and youths, allowing them to see the basin from the sky.
“The goal was to have the youth take photos and videos before, during and after the flights, and share knowledge of the basin to inspire continued storytelling and advocacy for the health and well-being of the entire river system, the 29 tribes that live in the basin and the non-native residents of the Southwestern U.S,” Lee-Gatewood said.
Last November, Lee-Gatewood also spoke at the annual Native American Women’s Conference in Tempe. Her topic was “Leading Through Adversity.” She spoke of her time leading the White Mountain Apache Tribe during the pandemic. She also spoke of the advancements that women have made, and she hoped to inspire them to “dare to believe and have faith.” She reminded them to keep Indigenous history alive, and she spoke of tribal ancestors, saying, “You stand on the shoulders of your ancestors, who are just as proud as we all are of you.”
She was also a guest speaker at the Honors Native American Summer Research Program at Northern Arizona University.
“I spoke about my journey to becoming the first female ever elected to the highest office for my tribe, and (spoke) to the college kids about my collegiate life and to never doubt yourself. Setbacks come, they are a part of life, but it also helps you to become stronger. And to be proud of their unique heritage of being Native American, they have the DNA of some powerful ancestors who endured the challenges of nomadic life, and appreciated the simple blessings of nature and what it had to offer and lived off the land,” Lee-Gatewood said.
Currently, Lee-Gatewood is the prevention and policy manager for the American Indian Cancer Foundation, a national non-profit organization.
“I get to help our indigenous communities on a much broader scale,” she said.
She pointed out that AICF’s CEO, Melissa Buffalo, is a native woman who is committed to helping tribal communities.
“The American Indian Cancer Foundation strives to be a partner trusted by tribal and urban community members, leaders, health care providers, and others working toward effective and sustainable cancer solutions,” Lee-Gatewood said.
When asked what she wants young girls who dream of working in government to know, she said, “I believe that our young women have a major role to play in determining the future of our communities and the outside world. I would encourage them to know their self-worth and make an impact on our reservation and beyond, to express themselves by advocating for things they are passionate about, and to advocate for their peers, learn, and become more actively involved in the issues that affect our communities.”
She added that youth are the future. She wants young women to believe in themselves. “Don’t let circumstances dictate your future,” she said.
Lee-Gatewood hopes that her time serving as tribal chairwoman will inspire other women to run for office in the future.
“Women are at the forefront of community-led development, and actively participate in things that matter to them,” she said. She added that it’s important for women to hold decision-making roles because it can help close the gender gap.
“When we lift up women, we lift up families and communities. Women in our culture are the backbone of the family, we were created to have families and (strengthen) one another as sisters,” she said. She said some notable women in her life have been “my mother, my grandmothers, my sisters, cousins, teachers, church members, professors and colleagues who have helped shape who I am. Some tribal women who have continued to support me and encourage me have been trailblazers themselves, some not from our tribe and some from our tribe.”
When asked what specific contributions she made in furthering women's rights, she said that during her time as tribal chairwoman, she worked to bring awareness to domestic violence against women. “Women have the right to be free from violence,” she said. She also met with Senator Lisa Murkowski “to share my voice and support for the Violence Against Women Act” that was reauthorized and signed into law. She has also helped with fundraiser events for a local safe house for women.
She recounted a time when she helped three female college students.
“They had nowhere to turn, and I happened to be checking on students on this campus and found out they had been mistreated by male dorm neighbors. They were concerned for their safety. I became their voice and attended a meeting with them,” she said. She added that the issue was not being addressed in what she felt was a fair manner. “I spoke up for them, defended their position, and would not relent to the compromising offer given to them.”
To Lee-Gatewood's relief, the three young women won their case.
“I felt like their mom, and thought of what their mothers might think of their daughters being treated in this manner,” she said.
When asked how the community can foster better ties with the reservation, Lee-Gatewood said she would like to see the mayoral offices and city councils host local tribal leaders at a roundtable to meet, network and address community issues.
“I believe that this mountain is built on shared responsibilities of family, community, and also founded on friendship and mutual respect,” she said.
It’s important that the community foster ties with neighboring communities so the next generations will know the importance of doing so, she said.
“Diversity starts with inviting different faces to the table, and it creates inclusion — learning, building and healing surpasses politics or government,” she said.
