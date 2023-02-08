As a fitness professional for several decades, I can confidently declare that fitness is and always has been constantly evolving, particularly in my area of expertise of group exercise. In fact, the fitness movement has gone through a variety of phases, some of which laid the foundation for our modern-day exercise routines.
Trends past
Since the beginning of time, people have found ways to stay fit. The ancient Greek games included sports such as wrestling, foot races, javelin and discus. In the early years, men became physically fit through military training, hunting, fighting, boxing and sparring. Dancing also played a big part of many cultures in the historic past.
Even though the sports themselves haven’t changed over time, the equipment and training practices have changed the fitness industry drastically. Let’s take a trip back in time and see some of the most popular health-and-fitness trends of the century.
1800s: Gymnasiums
According to historycentral.com, gyms go back as far as the 1820s — the first YMCA was opened in 1851. Working out became a trend in the mid-19th century with the rise of what was referred to as physical culture. The physical culture movement was a health-and-fitness program that began in continental Europe and eventually spread to England and the United States. It emphasized the importance of physical exercise for men, women and children alike, and continued until the mid-20th century. During this time, dumbbell drills (movement patterns using odd-shaped weighted bells) and basic gymnastics were introduced.
1900s: Pilates and early exercise machines
In 1913, trainer Joseph Pilates came on the scene with the Pilates method that claimed to be a new approach to exercise and body-conditioning. It combined stretching and core conditioning, and also included the use of equipment called apparatus.
This mode of training eventually made its way into other equipment such as stationary bikes, rowing machines and vibrating belts. In 1912, the RMS Titanic had a gymnasium that featured several pieces of exercise equipment. Besides an exercise bike and rowing machine, it included an electric horse and camel, which mimicked the gait of a real camel. It was purported to be “good for the liver.”
1920s: Daily Dozen
In the 1920s and 30s, “Daily Dozen” was a household term. It referred to a set of 12 calisthenic exercises that were performed daily in an attempt to stay healthy and fit. This program was originally created by a former college athlete named Walter Camp, who wrote books and articles on sports and the outdoors. Camp’s concern was that the training for troops was not effectively getting the men in fighting shape. His answer was the “Daily Dozen.”
According to Camp’s book bearing the same name, the daily dozen was “a short routine of physical movements designed to keep the country’s sailors and soldiers healthy and nimble, without inducing excessive fatigue.” Camp’s program became not just a national but an international craze.
1930s: Jack LaLanne
Francois Henri LaLanne was an American fitness expert, nutrition guru and motivational speaker. Jack was well-known for his introduction of weight training and nutrition to the masses. He designed and invented many of the gym machines people still use today.
Big fitness and bodybuilding names — people like Arnold Schwarzenegger — found their inspiration through Jack LaLanne. In the early 1950s to the 80s, he became very popular with his “Jack LaLanne Show,” and also gained recognition for his success as a bodybuilder and strongman.
LaLanne showed the world that anything was possible, and he proved it by performing several amazing feats of strength. One of his more memorable demonstrations was performed at 41 years of age: He swam from Alcatraz to Fisherman’s Wharf (a distance of about a mile) with his hands cuffed and feet shackled. He repeated this same stunt at age 60, but this time he also towed a 1,000-pound boat.
1940s: Stretching
Even though stretching had already been around for quite a while, it became the major fitness trend of the 1940s, particularly with women. They took to the gym, but they weren’t called gyms at that time; they were called reducing salons. Being thin was very much the goal, and the machines in these salons promised fat loss and feminine strength. At the same time, calisthenic exercises such as squats, jumping jacks and toe-stretches were popular among men, which was also incorporated into training regimes for the U.S. Army.
1950s: Hula-Hoop
Keeping one’s figure was the goal of workouts in the 1950s. In an effort to stay slim and trim, housewives performed a variety of workouts at home such as slimnastics (a version of calisthenics), yoga, bike riding and dancing.
The Hula-Hoop was a toy trend that became a booming fitness fad, with around 100 million Hula-Hoops being sold in the first six months on the market. Adults and children alike enjoyed hula-hooping, which provided a great full-body workout.
1960s: Vibrating belt
Originally invented in the 1850s by a Swedish physician, the vibrating belt was created for improving health, toning the body and rehabilitating sick patients. Vibrating belts made a huge comeback during the 1950s and 60s, and were mainly marketed to women.
It seemed to be a widespread belief that you could jiggle away unwanted fat while also removing toxins, increasing muscle tone and improving circulation. Obviously this trend didn’t last long; people realized it didn’t really work. But bodyweight training using simple exercises like pushups and jumping jacks continued to be exercises of choice.
———
There are a few more decades to go as we continue our exploration of fitness trends throughout the century. Look for part 2 of this article where we start to enter in the aerobics craze and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.