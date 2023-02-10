This is the second of two parts. Part 1, published on Feb. 10, focused on fitness trends of the 1800s to 1960s.
Jazzercise. ThighMaster. Buns of Steel. Jane Fonda. Zumba. High-tech equipment. These trends represent an evolution of a fitness culture that spans decades and generations. Simple exercises that were popular in the post-war era quickly evolved with the coming of the aerobics movement, videos, infomercials and one very crucial invention — television.
1970s-80s: Aerobics craze
Sparkly aqua spandex, flesh-colored tights, leg warmers and sweatbands were the real deal during this time. The aerobic dancing trend was the beginning of choreographed exercise set to music. Aerobics became a workout empire with three main pioneers who launched the fitness dance era: Jacki Sorenson, Judi Sheppard Misset and Jane Fonda.
Sorensen, a trained dancer, designed Aerobic Dancing, the world’s first aerobic-dancing program choreographed specifically for non-dancers. Originating more than 50 years ago, it gained thousands of followers, and it is still around today.
On the heels of Sorenson, another dancer, Sheppard Missett, devised a similar program in San Diego — a dancy form of exercise called Jazzercise. It was a mix of jazz dance, ballet and basic aerobics. Her program was so popular that she franchised it, achieving Jazzercise world domination by 1984.
But it was Fonda who really influenced the world of aerobics with her first fitness book, "Jane Fonda’s Workout," in 1981. It remained at No. 1 on the nonfiction bestsellers list for more than six months and in the top five for more than 16 months. In 1982, she quickly followed up with her “Workout Video,” which sold a shocking 17 million copies! This video proved to be a catalyst for what was nothing short of a home exercise video phenomenon. By the late 80s, there were approximately 500 workout videos produced every year.
1990s: Step Aerobics, Tae Bo and Spinning
Everything about fitness in the 1990s was very aerobic. Carrying on from the 80s, a lot of exercises were captured on video, and cardio-based gym classes were the thing. Fitness infomercials became popular and prompted lots of workout fads. Step aerobic classes, originally introduced by Reebok, were huge during this decade, and are still going strong throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia.
Karate master Billy Banks created Tae Bo, a high-intensity cardio workout that combines martial arts, boxing, dancing and hip-hop beats. Like everything in the 90s, it is a hardcore cardio workout. It became so popular that over 500 million Tae Bo videos were sold when the program was at its peak.
Johnny Goldberg (brand name Johnny G.) was a South African cyclist and personal trainer who moved to the U.S. He got the idea for indoor cycling classes after a near miss by a passing car while he was riding his bike. Johnny G. began his spinning workout revolution with his indoor cycling classes, taught to energetic music and strobe lights.
Fitness enthusiasts were also super gullible in the 90s. They readily bought up videos claiming to give you a toned body or buns of steel in only minutes a day, along with quirky exercise equipment such as the Ab Roller and Thighmaster.
2000s: Zumba
Building on past dance-inspired workouts, Zumba emerged as a Latin mix workout. Zumba combines salsa, tango and flamenco dance styles to upbeat Latin or pop music. These energy-filled classes are very popular and are presently featured in several countries. Its website proudly advertises: “No judgment. Just joy. Shake it like no one’s watching.” This party-like attitude plays a key part of the Zumba experience.
2010s: Hybrid workouts, CrossFit
Hybrid workouts took over in the 2010s; they were a mixture of popular workouts. For example, yoga with Pilates, boxing with core classes, or spinning with boot camp. Hybrid classes claim to be an efficient, one-stop way for people to get both cardio and strength training in one class.
CrossFit was born out of this concept in 2000, but really became popular around 2010. The program focuses on conquering obstacles and training the whole body. It is a mixture of gymnastics, weightlifting and heavy-duty calisthenics. Today there are thousands of CrossFit gyms and trainers across the country, and a huge community has formed around this fitness trend. It became so popular that there are several athletic competitions focusing on this exercise style.
2020s: HIIT
HIIT stands for high-intensity interval training. While this type of exercise was not a new concept, it really took off in 2020 due to COVID-19. Since gyms shut down for a short while, gym junkies had to figure out how to get their workouts. HIIT became the perfect at-home workout, most of the time calling for no extra weights or equipment.
In addition, a lot of HIIT workouts are available online for free, making them a very affordable way to break a sweat. There was such a demand for this type of training that when gyms reopened, trainers and instructors jumped on the bandwagon and began introducing HIIT classes.
The future: Wellness-based workouts and home high-tech workouts
A quick recap of the century’s fitness trends shows how fitness has come almost full circle. The exerciser during the 1800s performed simple and basic calisthenics. The 1980s enthusiast believed in pushing personal limits with aerobic and hard-core workouts. Future trends predict more of a holistic approach, focusing on functional fitness and health and wellness.
And there’s no question that technology has affected how we live our day-to-day lives; it’s even changed our workouts. From live-streaming apps to high-tech at-home fitness equipment, it is becoming more convenient than ever to integrate fitness into your lifestyle through advances in technology. High-tech systems such as Peloton, Mirror and Tonal help create a workout studio experience in the comfort of your home. You can experience live-stream workouts right on your wall or train on digitally adjustable weights. It’s all about creating your own gym-like experience with custom-tailored workouts. And most of these setups even have an AI fitness coach or instructor to help keep you motivated.
As you can see, fitness trends throughout time seem to focus on the same foundational ideas, fun and exciting routines that get the blood pumping and build a sense of community and camaraderie through a variety of workouts. And as we move into future trends, the goal seems to be time-efficient and convenient workouts (whether at home or in the gym), all in an effort to get healthier and stronger in our everyday lives.
