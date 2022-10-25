Five Arizona landmarks were voted the most popular places to visit in the world, including northeastern Arizona’s own Petrified Forest National Park, located just 25 miles outside of Holbrook.

The Grand Canyon will generally receive either one of two reactions upon a first viewing. The first is one of absolute and utter awe when in the presence of the overwhelming beauty found in the mixed colors that line the walls of the canyon, the deep reds mixing with countless browns and blacks that stretches over 277 miles of natural, undeterred, God-given elegance. The rocks, the depth, the size of it all … it can really help someone understand their place in the universe.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.