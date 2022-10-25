Blue Mesa is shown, one of the four main petrified areas located in Petrified Forest National Park, 25 miles east of Holbrook. PFNP was recently voted as number 27 overall in the Top 250 Most Popular Landmarks.
Courtesy of Becca Miller
An artist's rendering of what Desmatosuchus spurensis may have looked like. Desmatosuchus fossils have been found in the Petrified Forest National Park.
Five Arizona landmarks were voted the most popular places to visit in the world, including northeastern Arizona’s own Petrified Forest National Park, located just 25 miles outside of Holbrook.
The Grand Canyon will generally receive either one of two reactions upon a first viewing. The first is one of absolute and utter awe when in the presence of the overwhelming beauty found in the mixed colors that line the walls of the canyon, the deep reds mixing with countless browns and blacks that stretches over 277 miles of natural, undeterred, God-given elegance. The rocks, the depth, the size of it all … it can really help someone understand their place in the universe.
The other reaction is, “Wow … it’s a big hole in the ground.”
If you find yourself in the latter category, travel company Aqua Expeditions polled over 3,000 Americans to help find alternatives to Arizona’s giant crack. The list includes many of the staples you would find on any Top (insert arbitrary number here) Landmarks list for both US and international travelers.
Reliable staples like New York’s Niagara Falls, California’s Redwood Parks, and Wyoming’s Yellowstone Park help round out the United States’ top 10 destinations. On the global scale, Ecuador’s Galápagos Islands, Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro, and South America’s Amazon River were all voted as some of the most popular landmarks in the world. As the world continues to inch its way out of the grasp of the pandemic, more Americans are traveling to some of these premier destinations to find out for themselves how big the planet truly is.
Luckily for Arizona residents, they don’t have to travel very far to see some of what are considered the most unique places to visit on the planet. As a matter of fact, Arizonians don’t even have to travel out of the state; they have five options to choose from that are all in their backyard.
The Grand Canyon (No. 9), Cathedral Rock (No. 175), Antelope Canyon (No. 214), and Horseshoe Bend (No. 230) all landed in the top 250 natural landmarks based on AE’s poll results. All these landmarks are true Arizona treasures that any local should consider visiting at some point in their lifetime. However, there’s one other landmark included on the list that White Mountain residents will know very well.
Petrified Forest National Park was voted number 27 in the poll. PFNP is in northeastern Arizona, roughly 25 miles east of Holbrook. The site hosts more than 150 species of fossilized plants. The park was also the recovery site for a set of Desmatosuchus fossils, an ancient archosaur that is said to have gone extinct in the late Triassic and was previously thought to have only lived in Texas.
PFNP contains four main areas of petrification. The Crystal Forest is home to many beautiful logs, all covered with crystals and quartz in various distinct and vibrant colors. Similarly, Rainbow Forest is dense with unique, mineral covered logs, but also includes the Agate House, a hut built by Native Americans in the 16th century constructed entirely out of petrified logs. Jasper Forest contains the Agate Bridge, a petrified log which 1800’s paleobotanist Lester Ward described as the “most petrified log in the world.” The Blue Mesa rounds out the last of the four areas, known mainly for its mounds of clay that, in the right light, give off a blue-grey hue.
The Petrified Forest was designated as a national park on December 9, 1962, under President John F. Kennedy’s administration. Over the last 60 years, attendance to PFNP has reached over 800,000 people per year, a figure that has gone up significantly in recent years.
Allison Stauffer, a Holbrook local and mother of two, said, “I think it’s so nice to see northern Arizona getting some love. There are so many beautiful places in Arizona, including our Petrified Forest, and it’s strange to think about other people coming from all around the world to see a place I can drive to in 20 minutes.”
Stauffer has taken her children to the petrified quite a few times since they’ve been born and is excited to do so again considering AE’s endorsement and recognition. She said, “I honestly believe that one of the most important things someone should try and accomplish during their time on this Earth is to travel. The world is a beautiful place filled with beautiful people, and some folks may forget that when they caught up in the drama of it all.”
She said she would like to take the official list of the top 250 natural landmarks in the world and make a checklist. She wants to visit as many sites as possible while her children are still young enough to do so. If more people take her example, the White Mountains may see quite a few more visitors and people flock to northern Arizona to seek out the Petrified Forest, voted number 27 (should be number one) overall in the top natural landmarks to visit in the world.
