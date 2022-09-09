The Foundation for Little Colorado Revitalization was incorporated in 2015 and is dedicated to promoting and encouraging investment in local businesses, creating employment opportunities and enhancing rural quality of life in southern Apache County.
With seven members of this nonprofit organization, Board President Karalea Wiltbank said, “Our first couple of years were a little bit slow, but we began some smaller projects and looked at some funding opportunities. Early on, we applied for funding for USDA rural development, small business revolving loan programs. In another grant opportunity, we applied for funding to do some feasibility studies.
“We did a hotel feasibility study and a Round Valley economic leakage study to try to get an idea of where things were for businesses. In the southern end of the county, where we were losing local business, in particular, in the economic study. It did demonstrate that the area could use another hotel, about 44 rooms. However, it was highly recommended that hotel have indoor hallways. We don’t have one of those anywhere in the southern part of the county. That generally is a requirement for school sports activities and overnight stays.”
The results of these studies can be found on the website at fflcr.org.
The REDI grant, the rural economic development initiative, is funded by the USDA. The technical assistance provider was the RCAC, the rural communities assistance corporation. A relationship was developed with them and they guided the foundation through several planning activities. Meetings took place on a couple of occasions and community members were invited. Some priorities and community value chains were identified. This helped to give the foundation a place to start and how to begin to make an economic impact in the community. As a result, three current value chains have been developed that are fairly active. One is around tourism, another is around agriculture and small and regional food systems and the third one involves an aquatic center, a swimming pool recreation community type center.
Wiltbank said, “Last September, under the agriculture value chain, we secured funding through USDA rural development and their communities facilities programs and began that development of a processing facility. This was part of a larger effort to develop a regional local food system, something where we could be a little less reliant on outside sources and a little more reliant on a product within the community. So, as a result of that, Little Colorado Meats opened. Its emphasis is to help utilize locally raised livestock and increase those market opportunities for area ranchers and producers, but at the same time, ensure that the product gets back into the local community.
“One of the unique things about Little Colorado Meats, this regional food system, is that we were funded as a social enterprise, not necessarily a commercial enterprise. Our primary market is institutional, so we’re looking at school districts, hospitals and nursing homes and those kinds of things. We’ll do some higher end retail of those prime cuts. But really, we’re focused on serving the entire county and addressing some of those food insecurity issues.”
Located in Eagar, Little Colorado Meats is Arizona’s newest cattle processor for cattle raised across the region and source for local beef. A drop-off location for the harvest facility is in Eagar, by the transfer station. There is also a mobile harvest unit.
“We have a big semi-tractor/trailer in which we can visit ranches, private ranches. We would harvest there on site, on the ranch and then we would bring those carcasses back and cut and wrap and the meat and such would go either back to the rancher, if that’s what they want, or we’ll purchase meat for wholesale and/or retail, under the Little Colorado Meats label,” Wiltbank said.
The revitalization foundation is focused on getting people started in business by giving ideas and alternatives.
“We have a small-business revolving loan fund. So, we have a little bit of money to loan out and assist businesses. Right now, we have four businesses who have received funding from us. It’s a great program, the small business loans, revolving loan fund. The foundation doesn’t collect any administrative fees. All of the interest in all of that from the loans which are out, goes right back into the fund. We do our best to get those dollars loaned back out into the community to keep businesses going,” said Wiltbank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.