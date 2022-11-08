We know.
No one loves a nag.
And so we hate to say it — but remember that article we just did about an early, maybe severe flu season?
Well … it’s heeeere.
Last week, Maricopa County reported 138 flu cases, Coconino 15, Yuma 22, Pima 49 and Santa Cruz 10 laboratory-confirmed flu cases. That brings the total since the start of October to 270 — with a 69% increase last week, according to the State Department of Health Services.
That’s more cases earlier than usual, compared to last winter’s weirdly mild flu season.
Fortunately, Gila, Navajo and Apache counties have so far not reported any cases.
So, not to be a nag, but you might want to think about getting your flu shot, like, now. Most of the cases so far have been among people younger than 25, but flu still poses the greatest danger to those over 65. So both those groups need to get the shot to nip this thing in the bud.
Meanwhile, a respiratory virus has also gotten off to a fast start, after all but skipping Arizona last winter. So far, Arizona has had 1,026 lab-confirmed RSV cases. That includes 736 in Maricopa County, but none confirmed yet in Gila, Navajo and Apache counties.
So far, there’s no vaccine for RSV, although a couple are in clinical trials. RSV is most dangerous to children. Usually, it’s just a nasty bout of wheezing and coughing — but it can prove fatal, especially in very young children.
Last year’s pandemic precautions probably kept the flu and RSV from doing its normal thing in preschools, K-12 schools, nursing homes and other gatherings of high risk people. But that means a lot of people — especially young kids — weren’t exposed to RSV or the flu last year, which could make them a little more vulnerable this year.
Nationally, the early, abrupt return of RSV has been filling children’s hospitals with really sick little tykes. During the pandemic, many hospitals converted children’s beds into adult COVID beds — so now they’re short on kids’ beds. An estimated 1 in 500 babies younger than six months have been hospitalized with RSV since the start of October, according to preliminary estimates from the CDC. The virus affects the tiny airways that branch off from the bronchi in the lungs. Younger children are so vulnerable because those airways are already so tiny.
RSV typically kills about 14,000 people a year in the US.
We already have about 10 times as many RSV cases in Arizona as normal for this time of year.
Both viruses evolve rapidly, which is why doctors formulate a new flu shot every year. They base each winter’s flu shot in the US on the strain of virus going around in Southern Hemisphere countries during their winter down under — which is to say our summer. Australia had a very bad flu and RSV season this year, but the flu shot developed in response seems to work very well against the strains circulating here.
Oh, and while we’re on the unpleasant subject of getting a needle stuck in your arm — do get your COVID shots — especially the new booster formulated for the omicron variant.
COVID is still going strong in Arizona, driven by the new, faster-spreading omicron strains. These new strains are a little less likely to kill you or land you in the hospital — but also better at reinfecting you whether you’ve had a previous strain or gotten the original vaccine. The booster shot restores strong protection from infection, which of course is the best way to not get seriously ill, spread it to someone who does, or wind up with Long Covid.
Navajo County reported 165 new Covid cases last week and one death. The death rate from COVID in Navajo County is about twice the statewide average. That’s probably because only 59% of the off-reservation population has gotten fully vaccinated. Most of those haven’t gotten boosted. About 14% of the COVID tests are coming back positive — so the virus continues to party in our lungs and sinuses.
In Apache County, last week brought 379 cases and one death. The fatality rate is more than double the statewide average, with 13% of tests coming back positive. Only 59% of the off-reservation population has gotten vaccinated — and less than a third of those have gotten booster shots.
So get the flu shot.
As well as the COVID booster.
Maybe the viruses won’t kill you — but you’d sure hate to pass it along to someone it does.
