PHOENIX — Secretary of State Adrian Fontes wants Mark Finchem, the Republican Fontes defeated in last year’s election, to pay nearly $75,000 in attorney’s fees for filing what a judge said was a “groundless” lawsuit to overturn the election.

Finchem lost by more than 120,000 votes but still filed an election contest in which the former legislator claimed Fontes only won because of massive election malfeasance at the hands of Maricopa County and then-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

