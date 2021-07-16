Once a month we’ll share a local restaurant, food store or an event. We have so many wonderful restaurants in our community. This month we picked Grumpy Jake’s BBQ & Catering.
There’s a little barbecue joint in Lakeside that has an awesome selection of entrees with bold, sweet and spicy flavors — Grumpy Jake’s BBQ & Catering. Grumpy Jakes is like a step into Texas with cute cowboy/western décor, offering some pretty wonderful mouth-watering American tastes off the grill and the smoker.
Grumpy Jake’s is owned by Luis Vargas and Miguel Rosales. Both men came from large families where they all had a love for cooking and preparing huge meals while entertaining so many friends and family. Vargas shared his memories of helping his family, as a child, the prep, cooking and sharing memories at the table with a wonderful feast.
The two men have been friends for 15 years. They both have a very impressive cooking history with barbecue and smoking. Their friendship started while working with the El Rancho. Both with a passion in cooking for others. They were with the El Rancho for 18-plus years. Vargas also worked for the Burg’n Brew for a number of years. They love this area and are both proud to be locals in the Pinetop-Lakeside area.
Four years ago, they decided to make their dream come true. Together, they bought the Grumpy Jake’s restaurant. Liking the idea and menu of the original Grumpy Jake’s, they kept the name and moved forward with their own ideas to make this the best restaurant possible. It’s decorated in a comfortable, friendly cowboy/western décor.
Rosales, the head cook, has an art for adding spices and different tastes making the original menu taste more bold and flavorful. They’ve also added different items on the menu and now serve heftier portions. He is definitely a master at smoking and barbecue. These guys are so passionate of their restaurant and their cooking. Vargas greets everyone with a smile, sometimes getting a conversation started and just enjoys all his customers. You can definitely tell they love what they do!
When asking each of them what their menu favorites were, Vargas’ was the brisket and ribs and Rosales’ was the pulled pork. When I was there I ordered the Jake’s super barbecue sampler. I brought this home and there was enough to feed three of us.
The ribs were amazing, so tender. There was a huge pile of delicious pulled pork, pulled chicken and brisket under the ribs. The sauce was so good, served on the side for your liking. Along with all this savory meat was cornbread and two sides. The applesauce was homemade with chunks of fresh apples and the garlic mashed potatoes were so tasty, no gravy needed. And, the Miss Piggy pie was decadent. Did I mention hefty portions! Wow, what a meal.
I learn new things with each and every restaurant I visit. Grumpy Jake’s is not just a barbecue joint — they have some great home cooking entrees, sandwiches, burgers, salads and even menu items for the littles. We all need a little cowboy/cowgirl atmosphere sometimes, along with some delicious smoked barbecue and home cooking.
Another fun thing to partake in — they have live music every Saturday between 5 and 8 p.m.. I’ve also heard these guys bought the lot next to their restaurant. Their dreams are getting bigger, so be sure to stay tuned.
The address is 3973 W. White Mountain Blvd. and the phone number is 928-368-4227. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
