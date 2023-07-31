kayaks
Kayak is back at Fool Hollow, as well as other lake activities.

 Courtesy of Fool Hollow Lake

Fool Hollow Lake is once again open for activities, according to a post on Facebook.

Last week the lake had been closed for activities such as kayaking while firefighters were using its water to combat local wildfires.

