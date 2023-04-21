wild horse
A wild horse grazes where a fire scar helped promote regrowth after a fire burned the understory at the base of Ponderosa pine trees in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, where the Heber Wild Horse Territory is home to many feral horses, on Sept. 26, 2019.

 Lance Cheung/US Forest Service (2019)

The Apache-Sitgreaves Forest has managed to round up and place 215 horses from the wild herd near Alpine and Springerville — but that’s barely keeping up with the accelerating population growth.

Apache-Sitgreaves interim Forest Supervisor Rob Lever briefed the Natural Resources Working Group last week on the effort to protect riparian areas and threatened and sensitive species by removing the booming herd of wild horses in the White Mountains. The herd has grown to more than 600 horses.

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

