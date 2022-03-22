The Apache Sitgreaves National Forest Service announced last week it would start removing a wild-horse herd that is damaging rangeland and riparian areas near Alpine and Springerville on Monday.
The effort will start with up to 20 feral horses to prevent “unsustainable degradation of threatened and endangered species habitat and other resources,” the Forest Service said in a news release last week. The horses are part of an unauthorized herd that numbers perhaps 400, and the effort will likely continue for years.
The Forest Service is also working to both manage and protect a separate wild horse herd near Heber. The range for that herd was authorized as a wild-horse area by an act of Congress, however.
The herd near Springerville and Alpine developed without authorization and has no protection under law, so the management options are different.
The Forest Service will try to find people who will adopt the removed horses.
“In order to fulfill our mission to protect and sustain our national forests for multiple uses, it is important to take these steps which actively manage the ecosystem to ensure a healthy landscape,” said Ericka Luna, deputy forest supervisor on the Apache Sitgreaves National Forests. “Managing for healthy ecosystems requires removal of these feral horses before further harm happens to our treasured lands.”
The topic also spurred discussion and support for the removal at a meeting of the Natural Resources Working Group, sponsored by the Northern Arizona Counties Association.
Luna participated in that meeting and explained the horse herd has been increasing rapidly — especially as high-intensity wildfires have increased grasslands by permanently destroying forests in the region.
She noted that the 1972 Wild Horse and Burro Act, which provided protection for the Heber herd, did not include territory for the Alpine herd that didn’t exist at the time. A genetic analysis has established that the Alpine herd is made up of “unauthorized, feral livestock. The regulations we have for unauthorized feral livestock are very different from the wild-horse territories.”
Greg Smith noted that one rancher in the area has an allotment to graze 60 cattle, but there are 90 horses on the allotment.
“The horses have destroyed the grass. They’re not only destroying it for cattle, they’re destroying it for elk. Thank God you’re doing something because it’s out of control,” Smith said.
“The message to the public is, if you want a horse there are going to be horses available (and) pretty darn cheap,” said Pascal Berlioux, Eastern Arizona Counties executive director.
Cattle and horses have a major impact on Arizona’s riparian areas and rangeland, according to numerous studies. Some 90% of Arizona’s riparian areas have been destroyed or degraded, with impacts worsening in the face of the 20-year drought, which ranks as the most severe in 1,000 years based on tree-ring data.
Free-roaming wild horses and burros occupy some 32 million acres of federal land — an estimated 82,000 animals — nearly double the estimated carrying capacity of the range, according to a summary of research on the impact of the wild-horse herds published in the journal BioScience in 2019. An unregulated wild horse herd can easily grow by 20% annually.
Lawsuits have prompted the Apache Sitgreaves and other forests in New Mexico and Arizona to promise to more consistently and aggressively manage livestock, which eat streamside vegetation and trample and pollute streams on which many endangered species of plants and animals rely.
Studies estimate that some 95% of wildlife depend critically on the state’s riparian areas at some point in their life cycle.
Arizona’s riparian areas also provide major migratory corridors for North American songbirds and waterfowl. Some studies suggest that feral livestock — including horses — have an even bigger impact on riparian areas and grasslands because they remain on the range year-round and aren’t fenced and managed.
Some 54 million acres of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management fail to meet the agency’s “land-health standards,” which includes soil health, water quality, plant diversity and habitat conditions for endangered species.
The BLM oversees 246 million acres of land, most in the West. The watchdog organization Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) concluded that livestock grazing was the chief cause of the poor rangeland conditions across about 40% of the 54 million acres.
Luna noted that the Forest Service is still working on the timing and details of the effort to reduce or eliminate the Alpine wild-horse herd.
“We are obligated to first offer these animals at a public sale. We will post notices in the White Mountain Independent. We want to be transparent and encourage quality buyers to be at the sale and future sales to purchase these horses. Our intention is not to have anything bad happen to these animals. We’re interested in finding people interested in training and breaking these horses,” Luna said.
The Forest Service has not yet established a minimum bid.
Anyone seeking information can call 928-235-5764 or email SM.FS.ASNFS_PAO@usda.gov.
