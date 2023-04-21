No one to mark the trees, fill out the paperwork or count the owls.
It’s going to be tough to stay on schedule when it comes to thinning the forest — and protecting communities like Payson, Show Low and Pinetop from the next megafire.
The Forest Service briefed the Natural Resources Working Group on April 18 on the complicated effort to revive the timber industry in Northern Arizona to take on the critical task of thinning the overgrown forests.
The Apache-Sitgreaves Forest has only about one third of its authorized staff, which means it’s scrambling to prepare timber sales. Partly, that’s because a national labor shortage has made it hard to find people to do the job, especially in remote, forested areas.
But it’s also because it takes the human resources department for the federal government 12 to 18 months to actually approve a request to hire someone.
That has delayed preparation of timber sales across Northern Arizona, although one study after another has concluded that forested communities in places like Gila, Apache and Navajo counties remain among the most fire-threatened in the country.
It also explains why places like the Payson Ranger District headquarters are essentially closed to the public: the district can’t get approval to actually hire applicants.
“We have a total of 183 non-fire positions. We’re missing 66 as of today,” said Acting Apache-Sitgreaves Forest Supervisor Rob Lever. “Times are tough, but I actually think we’re being a little bit more innovative. I feel like the clarity of what we’re supposed to be doing allows us to be a little more creative.”
The 4-Forests Restoration Project has been designated one of the top priorities for logging and forest restoration projects in the country. The assorted infrastructure bills and an overhaul of the Forest Service budgeting system for restoration has provided a lot of new money.
But the staffing shortage has made it all but impossible to quickly complete legally required environmental assessments and prepare the timber sales. The bottleneck may limit how much thinning gets done as the snow melts and the mud turns back into firm ground.
“So you’re running with 36% of your staff being essentially out?” said Pasal Berlioux, executive director of the Eastern Arizona Counties Organization. The group hosts monthly meetings that draw representatives of the logging industry throughout Northern Arizona to meet with the Forest Service and local officials to try to keep the forest restoration efforts on track.
“We have had to shelve a lot of non-restoration activities,” Lever said. “A lot of them are shelved right now.”
“You said 12 to 18 months? So if I apply, you don’t see my application for that long?”
“We prioritize which positions they deal with for us,” Lever said. “We can submit five positions at once. I think we need more candidates. And we need to make our operation more efficient; maybe we don’t need some of those positions.”
“But it’s not like you’re screening them for top-secret clearance,” Berlioux said. “So what takes so long?”
“We have a lot of federal regulations,” Lever said. “Some of those regulations are not directly related to the Forest Service. They’re related to the federal government overall.
“While the Forest Service is ramped up to get these thinning projects done, someone forgot to tell the people in the office of personnel management that we’re going to have to take the yoke off. I’m not planning on having that addressed. We’re going to have to do it in a different way.”
That probably means relying a lot more heavily on hiring contract workers who can finish the many tasks critical to actually awarding a contract to thin the forest. Across millions of acres, a century of big-tree logging, grazing and fire suppression has increased tree densities from maybe 50 per acre a century ago to 1,000 per acre now. The forest had turned into a fire trap, even before the onset of the worst drought in 1,000 years, more than 20 years ago.
The Forest Service has already entered into agreements with the Arizona Department of Forestry, the National Turkey Foundation, The National Forest Foundation and others to manage thinning projects in certain areas. They’ve hired contract crews to mark trees and carry out other tasks. But the system’s still bogged down.
“Should we be contacting our congressional representatives?” asked one sawmill operator anxious to find out when the resumption of thinning projects will allow him to resume full operations.
“I don’t think it’s a secret at all. Everything’s jammed up,” Lever said. Fortunately, “we’re not worried about funding at all right now.”
The region ranks as one of the top priorities for the Forest Service, especially in the 4FRI footprint, which includes the Tonto, Apache-Sitgreaves, Coconino and Kaibab national forests. The Forest Service has already done a massive environmental assessments, which has cleared huge swaths of forest for thinning. But the work has fallen years behind schedule, although the recent infusion of money has accelerated progress.
“The whole Forest Service is struggling to hire people,” Lever said. “So we contract. And that gets jammed up. We’re moving to doing more of that.”
However, those contract teams often lure away the remaining experienced Forest Service workers, which can feed back into the problem.
The staffing shortage is still “hurting our ability to do other things,” Lever said. “The flip side of it is that we have these other mechanisms. I’m worried. You’re bound to be worried when you’re down 66 positions. But we’re ramping up in this other area.”
The meeting also highlighted the new, collaborative approach that the Natural Resources Working Group represents. Timber crews, sawmill operators and the manager of the only biomass burning plant in the state meet regularly to compare notes, figure out schedules and remain in close contact with the Forest Service.
Navajo County Supervisor Jason Whiting thanked the Forest Service for the briefing. “You’re thinking outside the box to meet the obligation. I really appreciate that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.