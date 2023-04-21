forest thinning

Forest thinning, such as this work done in the Umpqua National Forest in Oregon, is being hampered in Northern Arizona by lack of Forest Service staff.

 Oregon State University/Flickr

No one to mark the trees, fill out the paperwork or count the owls.

It’s going to be tough to stay on schedule when it comes to thinning the forest — and protecting communities like Payson, Show Low and Pinetop from the next megafire.

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

