Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly

Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly.

 Courtesy/The 25th Navajo Nation Council Office of the Speaker

Former Navajo Nation President and Council Delegate Ben Shelly died on March 22 from a long-term illness at 75. 

Shelly served as Navajo Nation President from 2011 to 2015. Before being president, Shelly served as vice president from 2007 to 2011 and as a Navajo Nation Council Delegate from 1991 to 2007, where he represented the community of Thoreau, N.M.

