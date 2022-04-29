Many of us want to improve our health, but we don’t think about it in terms of the specific behaviors we need to do. Good health is a result of consistent healthy habits.
An effective habit plan involves connecting a new habit to an existing one, then rewarding yourself for a successful completion.
In my previous article, I discussed the book, “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, in which he explained how typical habits work. He identifies the difference between goals and systems.
“Goals,” he says, “are about the results you want to achieve. Systems are about the processes that lead to those results.”
By creating healthy habits, you are not trying to achieve a single accomplishment but rather to create a cycle of continuous refinement and improvement.
Every habit — whether good or bad — is subject to the same process. In my first article, I went over the four stages of how habits are developed. And now we are going to explore how to change those old, unhealthy habits and create new, healthy ones.
Focus on building a system
“Tiny atomic habits are anchored on small changes that lead to great results over time.” That is how Clear’s book got its name “Atomic Habits.” The book outlines how to build new habits by following four laws of behavior change.
First law: Make it obvious. Make your cues as obvious as possible. Since certain triggers prompt habitual behavior, you can use this to change your habits. But have a clear plan of action. Don’t say, “I’m going to start working out,” and simply hope that you’ll follow through. That is not specific enough. Instead, be definitive. Say something like, “I’ll walk around the park on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays after work for 20 minutes.”
Second law: Make it attractive. Most of us are motivated by some type of reward, so making habits attractive will help you stick to them. If you make a habit attractive — that is, something you look forward to doing — you’re much more likely to follow through and actually do it.
Third law: Make it easy. If you want to build a new habit, make that habit as easy to adopt as possible. Our bodies naturally gravitate to the least amount of work. Create an environment where doing the right thing is as easy as possible. For example, take your dog for a walk around the block.
Fourth law: Make it satisfying. Create habits that are immediately satisfying. When you make a habit satisfying or attractive, you are associating them with positive feelings. Create some type of motivation ritual by doing something you enjoy immediately before a challenging habit.
But you don’t need to make major changes to your life all at once; small changes will make a big difference over time. Clear offers his two-minute rule helping you adhere to the healthy habit. For example, if you are trying to avoid spending an excessive amount of time on Facebook, do something you enjoy for two minutes. The chances are that “craving” will be over after two minutes if you don’t act on it immediately.
Using technology to automate your habits is a reliable and effective way to guarantee the right behavior. There are many mental conditioning apps available that have proven to be successful for many people. These apps focus on mental toughness, which will allow you to take control of your life – sort of like an ironman for your brain. Mental-toughness programs help change your way of thinking and level of discipline when approaching tasks and habits.
The most important rule for behavioral change is to make bad habits unsatisfying. This can manifest itself in a variety of ways. Initially, it may be difficult; remember, you formed these bad habits because they provided immediate satisfaction.
But it’s never too late to break bad habits and create new healthy habits in their place. It may take time, effort and dedication. With determination and a good dose of mental toughness, you can accomplish your goals.
Linette Barnes is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She is a retired certified personal trainer, fitness certification specialist, post-rehab therapist, strength and flexibility coach and Air Force fitness master trainer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.