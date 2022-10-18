Road closure

SR 77 BNSF railroad project map

 ADOT

HOLBROOK – State Route 77, known as Navajo Boulevard, will be closed in both directions for four days at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing in Holbrook.

The road closure will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday and continue through Oct. 25, so the railroad company can replace the crossing. Drivers are urged to plan ahead for the closure.

