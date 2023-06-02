White-Mountains-Freedom-Concert-Series-flier

It will be a patriotic week July 1-7 as the Arizona National Guard 108th Army Band performs 13 shows across the White Mountains.

These shows will present the Army Marching Band, the Army Concert Band, Army Rock & Country Band, Army Jazz Band and the Army Sax Quartet.

