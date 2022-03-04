CHANDLER — Ella Fitzgerald said, “Music is the universal language. ... It brings people closer together.” And nobody knew how to speak that language better than former Hon-Dah entertainment director Mark Neel.
Neel, who brought in some of the biggest names in entertainment to the White Mountains, was with Hon-Dah Resort Casino for over 20 years before leaving in 2018 due to his health. He died on Feb. 24 in Chandler at the age of 71.
Hon-Dah opened in 1993 and in 1997 achieved recognition as the No. 1 casino in Arizona. According to Roger Leslie, who became the general manager that year, a lot of the credit went to the employees who worked hard, striving to offer the best customer service.
Mark Neel was one of those employees.
“He was in his natural realm,” said Leslie. “Mark came on board with his enthusiasm about music and the different genres with entertainment value and he hit the ground running.
“Preparing for the grand opening of the lounge, Mark asked, ‘What kind of bands do you want to bring in? What kind of customers?’ They set the bar high as a business strategy and Mark just made it happen. He tracked down the entertainment and brought in Freddy Fender, Chubby Checker, Ike Turner — big names that brought people in and filled the lounge to capacity.
“He was down to earth and cordial — open-minded and he never got the stardom vaccination,” said Leslie. “He talked to them all, one on one.”
Leslie said Neel also had great organizational skills and whatever he did, he went above and beyond.
“He told me that he was always afraid when I would say, ‘You know what else we could do?’ He figured it would be something new and grandiose and yet he pulled it off. Instead of the general approach, he would make it memorable for guests, not just the casino,” said Leslie.
Leslie left the casino in 2004 but he and Neel stayed in touch and caught up on personal things like family and how things were going at Hon-Dah. Leslie was glad to know Neel was able to relax and take care of himself and take time with his family. Neel told him that he just wanted time to kick back and have his grandchildren grow up on his lap.
Nikina “Niki” Whitaker, training director at Hon-Dah, was another person who worked with Neel and treasured their friendship.
“Mark was so special in so many ways to so many of us. He had an infectious smile and a warm and genuine personality. I had the pleasure of working with him for more than 20 years at Hon-Dah casino, during which time he coordinated 17 years of Hon-Dah’s Pow-wow in the Pines, the annual Bike Rally, Hon-Dah’s, RV Park Appreciation Party, and countless concerts and events.
“Hon-Dah employees gladly worked along side Mark to ensure successful and fun events, and he always made a point to show his appreciation for our efforts. Mark was greatly admired and respected by his fellow co-workers, the White Mountain Apache Tribe and the entertainers whom he brought to Hon-Dah throughout the years. He was a proud parent and grandfather and a special friend to us all. One of Mark’s favorite words was, ‘stellar.’ He will be sadly missed and forever remembered. RIP, my ‘stellar’ friend.”
Beyond the casino, countless others worked closely with Neel — broadcast and print media, chambers, entertainers and customers who all became friends.
Linda Philbrook of White Mountain Radio said, “I was saddened by the news of Mark’s passing. He was a sweet soul with a huge heart. The first thing I think of is his love of music.”
Wiley Acheson of Kramer Media wrote, “Few people have impacted my life in the way in which Mark Neel did. He was the adventurer that we all longed to be and could only live vicariously through our social media engagement. I don’t know if I would call Mark a renaissance man, but I will say that his eclectic hobbies and interests always fascinated me. From his humble beginnings in Oklahoma to his performing under the spotlight throughout his musical career, Mark Neel always came as advertised. He was caring, humble, compassionate and genuine. I often admired his ability to be content to be alone. Whether it was at his cabin in the White Mountains or his adventures throughout the mountain West. His adopted family, the White Mountain Apache people, were always his pride and joy and his true connections with them were magical. The world lost a rare gem in the passing of Mark Neel. He left all that knew him enriched through that friendship.”
Entertainer Loretta Holloway said, “I have wonderful and full memories of Mark. He first heard me sing in Las Vegas. I am a jazz singer. Mark brought me to the Hon-Dah hotel and took a leap of faith to introduce my elegance and jazz standards and sitting on top of the baby grand piano singing ballads and engaging the Hon-Dah audience through my stories and songs. I made friends and introduced many to jazz and the concept of a ‘listening room.’ It was a huge gamble and change of music for the venue, but it worked.”
John Darst of the John Darst Band said, “Mark and I became friends when he hired us to play at Hon-Dah casino for the Sunday brunches. He was always a fan of my band and we shared band stories of when we were young musicians. We had a lot in common musician-wise. I remember Mark as always upbeat and positive with never a frown on his face that I can remember. In the latter days of his life his positive attitude came through with his love for the small things that we all take for granted, things like a beautiful sunset, a snowy day, a fond memory of an old band we both liked.”
Candace Campbell Star, who writes the White Mountain Dancer Facebook page, said, “Mark ‘Littlework’ Neel came to be a friend of mine late in my life. However, just knowing him made a profound impact on me. ... When I started posting my favorite songs on my personal Facebook page a few years ago, Mark and I found that our music tastes were quite similar. Later spurred on by Mark’s battle with cancer, I would continue to post them to keep an ongoing musical discussion with him. ... He was one of those rare individuals that left an impression on every life he touched. His kind, caring, humble and gentle soul will always be remembered and we will all feel the loss of his Facebook posts and stories frequently ending with ‘Peace out.’”
Susie Anderson wrote, “Mark Neel was the salt of the earth. He was always up and tried his very best to please everyone. Mark was a professional and knew how to make events work. He was a dear friend and loved by those of us who had the pleasure of working with him during my days at the Pinetop- Lakeside chamber.”
Neel was known for his kindness and his love of music. He often found his way onstage with his guitar and played with the big boys. A number of his own songs can be found on ReverbNation.
His daughter, Sierra Rose, and his grandchildren were the true loves of his life. Anyone who knew Neel knew about them.
Rose wrote, “As you can imagine, I am still in shock with the unexpected passing of my dad. He was a doting father who was never afraid to tell me how much he loved me. As many people know, he was always willing to have a conversation with anyone who would listen, sharing stories of his love for music.”
One of the last posts Neel put on Facebook was so succinct: “It is so kind of a lament we can’t download our experiences, our victories, our hard earned lessons into a kind of library anyone interested could tap into. I would spend the rest of my days downloading being a father, being a grand, family, friends, my failures, and concerts. On the other hand, life experience is so personal. We have similar worlds but there will never be another you. What a beautiful plan. I love the unique of my friends. Thank you for being in my life. Peace out.”
Peace out, Mark.
