Standing left to right, Robyn and Livy Rubin help Corey Petersen and Yvette Myers from Snowflake paint their ombre jars during the Make and Take art event at the Made In Greer store in Pinetop on Sept. 2.
On Sept. 2, Carolyn Arrington (pictured) along with Amy Rompalo at the Made In Greer store in Pinetop drew the winning raffle ticket for the Snoopy-themed pedestal they were raffling to raise money for the White Mountain Humane Society. The winner was Cathy Darr and the WMHS was given a donation of nearly $270 from the event.
Creativity and inspiration were mixed with laughter and fun as the art room at Made In Greer in Pinetop opened its doors to budding artists young and old at the free Make and Take workshop on Sept. 2.
This month the art project was ombre jars. Taking old mason jars, paint and sponges, two sisters, Livy and Robyn Rubin from Lakeside, patiently stepped everyone through the process that creates the ombre effect. “The ombre jar is designed by painting the colors from light to dark or dark to light. The result gives the effects of rainbows, clouds, etc.,” said Livy. After the jars were painted, a variety of stickers and glitter were available for the final decoration.
