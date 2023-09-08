Creativity and inspiration were mixed with laughter and fun as the art room at Made In Greer in Pinetop opened its doors to budding artists young and old at the free Make and Take workshop on Sept. 2.

This month the art project was ombre jars. Taking old mason jars, paint and sponges, two sisters, Livy and Robyn Rubin from Lakeside, patiently stepped everyone through the process that creates the ombre effect. “The ombre jar is designed by painting the colors from light to dark or dark to light. The result gives the effects of rainbows, clouds, etc.,” said Livy. After the jars were painted, a variety of stickers and glitter were available for the final decoration.

Contact the reporter at tgibbons@wmicentral.com.

