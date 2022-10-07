PHOENIX — The Federal Trade Commission announced last week that it will send payments totaling $415,000 to 3,508 people who financed a vehicle after January 2013 at any of the four now-defunct Tate’s Auto Dealerships and ended up having the vehicle repossessed, according to a news release issued by the FTC.

The FTC claimed in essence that the buyers’ true income and down payments were way lower than what Tate’s represented to lenders who loaned money for vehicles that the buyers couldn’t pay back. Tate’s owner Richard Berry operated dealerships called Tate Ford-Lincoln Mercury Inc., Tate’s Auto Center of Gallup Inc., Tate’s Automotive Inc. and Tate’s Auto Center of Winslow Inc. Tate’s Nissan dealership was part of the Auto Mall in Show Low.

